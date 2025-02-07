Major WWE star reveals she wants Charlotte Flair to pick her as WrestleMania opponent

A major WWE Superstar recently revealed that she was hoping Charlotte Flair would pick her as her WrestleMania 41 opponent. Flair won the Women's Royal Rumble Match this past Saturday to earn a title shot at The Show of Shows in April.

In an interview with Grind City Media, Tiffany Stratton discussed the possibility of facing the former champion at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Stratton stated that she had been compared to Flair in the past, and while the legend remains an inspiration, she wanted to face the veteran to prove that she was better.

“She’s definitely one of my inspos. She was actually the one my mom saw on the TV screen and kind of inspired my mother, who then inspired me. If I am face-to-face with her on Friday and she does pick me, I hope she picks me. I feel like my entire career, I’ve always kind of been told that I’m the next Charlotte Flair or I’m a wannabe Charlotte Flair, and sure, she inspires me, but I’m not a wannabe Charlotte Flair. If she picks me at WrestleMania and when I beat her, I’ll no longer be the next Charlotte Flair. I’ll be the Tiffany Stratton," she said. [H/T: Fightful]

You can check out the interview in the video below:

The Buff Barbie cashed in her Money in the Bank contract on Nia Jax last month on SmackDown to capture the WWE Women's Championship.

WWE legend claims Charlotte Flair is in the top three wrestlers in the world

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently praised Charlotte Flair and claimed she was one of the greatest wrestlers on the planet.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, the legend said that Flair had been the most consistent female wrestler throughout her career. Angle added that he would rank the 38-year-old as one of the top three wrestlers in the world, regardless of gender.

"Charlotte Flair. She's the most consistent female wrestler. I'd actually consider her the top three best wrestlers in the world right now, male or female," said Angle. [5:04 - 5:15]

You can check out the interview with Kurt Angle in the video below:

Flair is scheduled to appear on tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown. It will be interesting to see who the Women's Royal Rumble winner selects as her opponent for WrestleMania 41 in the weeks ahead.

