Ric Flair breaks silence after Charlotte Flair wins the Royal Rumble

Charlotte Flair won the Women's Royal Rumble match tonight. Ric Flair has now reacted to this iconic moment.

The Queen is one of the most impressive female athletes to ever step into a WWE ring. She has built an incredible resume by winning the Women's Title 16 times throughout her illustrious career. Unfortunately, her career came to a sudden halt in December 2023 when she tore her ACL, MCL, and meniscus during her match against Asuka. She spent all of 2024 on the sidelines while watching her contemporaries compete in the ring.

However, recently, WWE announced her return to the 2025 Royal Rumble with vignettes featuring The Queen. Flair entered the Royal Rumble match at #27th spot and delivered an impressive performance. She outlasted all the other women, eliminating Roxanne Perez in the end to win the match and secure her spot at WrestleMania 41.

After the match, Charlotte's father, Ric Flair, reacted to his daughter's triumphant return on social media.

"Second To None, Diamonds Are Forever, The Queen Is Back! @charlottewwe."

Check out his post below:

Moving forward, it will be interesting to see which champion Charlotte Flair will challenge at WrestleMania 41.

