Kurt Angle says 38-year-old female WWE star is one of the top 3 wrestlers in the world regardless of gender (Exclusive)

Kurt Angle has nothing but good things to say about the WWE Women's division, likening it to the incredibly talented pool of women's amateur wrestlers in the USA. He named Charlotte Flair as one of the top three wrestlers in the world, regardless of gender.

Bill Apter of Sportskeeda Wrestling was inducted into the International Wrestling Hall of Fame recently along with Kurt Angle. Before the event, Apter interviewed Angle in a Sportskeeda Exclusive Interview. During their conversation, the veteran journalist asked The Olympic Hero about the current WWE Women's division.

Kurt Angle said that the women in WWE are blowing it out of the water, but he pointed out that Charlotte Flair, in particular, is the most consistent wrestler on the roster. He went as far as to claim that the 38-year-old is one of the top three wrestlers in the entire world:

"Charlotte Flair. She's the most consistent female wrestler. I'd actually consider her the top three best wrestlers in the world right now, male or female." (5:04-5:15)

Kurt Angle had even more flattering words in 2023 when comparing Charlotte Flair and Mercedes Mone

Charlotte Flair and Sasha Banks had one of, if not the best rivalry of the year in WWE in 2016. If it wasn't such a good year overall for WWE, their feud would have been the undisputed #1. Regardless, both women etched their names in history as they went neck-and-neck until the end of 2016.

On an Ask Me Anything edition of The Kurt Angle Show, The Olympic Gold Medalist praised Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks) but picked Charlotte Flair over her and labeled The Queen as the best wrestler in the world overall:

"She’s (Moné’s) a good one to pick. That would be my favorite female (outside of WWE). Listen, I love Charlotte Flair. I think she’s the best of all time. I actually think she’s the best wrestler in the world overall, I really do," said Angle

It's hard to comprehend just how much history the Four Horsewomen have made on the WWE main roster. Every single year since 2016, a top WrestleMania Women's Championship match has featured at least one horsewoman. That streak is set to continue this year as Charlotte Flair won the Women's Royal Rumble match.

