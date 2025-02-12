Charlotte Flair to lose to 143 lb top WWE Superstar at WrestleMania in a scenario proposed by analyst

Charlotte Flair will challenge for a women's championship at WWE WrestleMania 41. Analyst Sam Roberts recently suggested a scenario where The Queen would suffer an unexpected defeat at The Show of Shows.

After over a year of absence due to injury, the 14-time Women's Champion returned to win the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble match. Over the following week, Flair confronted the Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley on RAW, the NXT Women's Champion Guilia on NXT, and the WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton on SmackDown. She claimed she was looking for a champion to "inspire her" before she picked which of them she would challenge at WrestleMania.

On his Notsam Wrestling podcast, Roberts suggested that Flair challenge Stratton. He claimed the company should lead everyone to believe The Queen would dethrone the 143 lb champion heading into The Show of Shows and even tease post-WrestleMania feuds for the second-generation superstar:

"The easiest story that I can think of to tell is do whatever you can do to convince people that Tiffany Stratton is holding the Women's Championship until WrestleMania and she is simply holding it for Charlotte Flair. Start teasing rivalries for after WrestleMania that Charlotte Flair will be in as the Women's Champion. Do everything you can to convince as many people as possible that whether you like it or not, Charlotte Flair is going to win the WWE Women's Championship at WrestleMania," he said.

The RAW Talk host pointed out that WWE should let fans boo Flair and cheer for Stratton heading into the premium live event. He added that the 14-time Women's Champion could then lose to the 25-year-old and eventually gain more respect:

"Then when you get to WrestleMania, Charlotte can lose. Make them think that Charlotte is gonna win and if she doesn't, people go nuts for it. And ultimately, Charlotte will probably get more respect for it." [From 24:36 to 25:45]

Magnum T.A thinks Charlotte Flair will win the WWE Women's Title at WrestleMania

Wrestling veterans Magnum T.A. and Greg Gagne discussed Charlotte Flair's Royal Rumble win on the Straight Talk with The Boss podcast. They predicted she would go after Tiffany Stratton.

While Gagne suggested Nia Jax could interfere to cost Tiffy Time the title at WrestleMania, Magnum claimed The Queen would leave The Show of Shows with the WWE Women's Championship under any circumstances:

"Here's what I'm thinking, she goes for Tiffany and Nia Jax gets involved," Gagne said. "Well, it really doesn't matter who gets involved. She's [Charlotte Flair] gonna walk out with the belt," Magnum T.A. responded.

It would be interesting to see if Flair would win her 15th Women's Championship at this year's Showcase of The Immortals.

