WWE makes a huge announcement on Liv Morgan

By Arpit Shrivastava
Modified Feb 18, 2025 05:30 GMT
(Image credits - WWE
(Image credits - WWE's YouTube channel)

WWE made an interesting announcement on Liv Morgan during this week's edition of RAW that's sure to please her legion of fans. It was confirmed that Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez would challenge Bianca Belair and Naomi for the coveted Women's Tag Team Titles on next week's episode of the Monday Night Show.

Morgan and Rodriguez lay their claim to a title match after defeating Belair and Naomi in a non-title bout on the January 27 edition of WWE RAW. Since then, it was only a matter of time before the Judgment Day duo were announced to challenge for the gold. And now, it has finally been confirmed that Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez will indeed face Belair and Naomi on next week's RAW.

Morgan has a busy few weeks ahead. She's also gearing up to participate in the Women's Elimination Chamber match on March 1. The winner will face Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Title at WrestleMania 41.

Moreover, it was also recently revealed that Liv Morgan would go to war against Ripley in a series of matches on WWE's Europe Tour in late March. As such, it's safe to say there's plenty of chance we could see the 30-year-old star draped in gold all over again soon.

Edited by Rahul Madurawe
