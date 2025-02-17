Becky Lynch returning after 11 months to face top star at WrestleMania is possible, says WWE analyst

Becky Lynch has been absent from WWE TV since May 2024. WWE analyst Sam Roberts recently suggested The Man could return to face a former Women's World Champion at WrestleMania 41.

Lynch last wrestled in the Stamford-based company in May last year when she lost to Liv Morgan in a Steel Cage match for the Women's World Championship. She has since left the promotion after her contract reportedly expired. Nevertheless, The Man appeared in Netflix's teaser for RAW, leading many to believe she had signed a new deal. A report from Fightful also claimed the same.

While Morgan has been claiming she retired Lynch since beating her in her final match so far, Roberts suggested on his Notsam Wrestling podcast that The Man could return to square off with The Judgment Day member at this year's Show of Shows:

"Don't forget Becky Lynch hasn't come back yet. What about Liv Morgan and Becky Lynch? Did we even think about that? Becky Lynch hasn't come back yet. Okay, that's my WrestleMania match, Liv Morgan and Becky Lynch, boom," he said. [1:37:51 - 1:38:05]

Why hasn't Becky Lynch returned to WWE yet? Bill Apter gives his take

Becky Lynch was rumored to appear on RAW's debut episode on Netflix. However, that did not happen. She also did not return at Royal Rumble as many believed she would.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, veteran journalist Bill Apter addressed why The Man has not returned to WWE TV. He disclosed that he had heard she was busy with other projects outside of wrestling:

"Yeah, I was told she's doing some entertainment work. I don't know if it's TV, movie, or something like that. That's what somebody told me." [From 07:38 onwards]

It would be interesting to see if Lynch would indeed return to go head-to-head with Liv Morgan at WrestleMania 41.

