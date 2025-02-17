37-year-old top WWE star was the one who attacked Jade Cargill, claims analyst; it's not Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez

While the search for Jade Cargill's attacker continues, WWE stars Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez are currently the prime suspects. However, WWE analyst Sam Roberts recently suggested they did not do it.

A few months ago, Cargill fell victim to a brutal attack backstage, which has kept her on the shelf ever since. Nevertheless, no one has been able to identify the attacker. While some suspected The Storm's tag team partner, Bianca Belair, others pointed their fingers at Naomi. The latter replaced Cargill as one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions following the mysterious attack.

Last Friday on SmackDown, General Manager Nick Aldis showed Belair and Naomi footage of Morgan and Rodriguez seemingly sneaking away as Cargill was being transferred into an ambulance, suggesting they might have been the attackers. However, Roberts claimed on his Notsam Wrestling podcast that he still believes Naomi was behind the assault:

"I still think Naomi did it. I think that Liv Morgan and Raquel are the red herrings. Originally, it felt like Naomi was the red herring. I think Liv Morgan and Raquel are the red herrings. I think Naomi did it because Bianca lost her qualifier in the Women's United States Championship match because Jade got laid out. You'd have to explain to me why Bianca not only attacked Jade, but sacrificed her qualifier to take out Jade," he said. [1:34:17 - 1:34:49]

Naomi commented on the new developments in the Jade Cargill case on WWE SmackDown

Following the release of the video showing Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez leaving the scene of the mysterious Jade Cargill attack, Naomi took to X/Twitter to address the accusations that were targeted towards her.

The 37-year-old Women's Tag Team Champion posted the video from SmackDown and pointed out that she was found not guilty:

"In the case of The IWC of Twitter/X v. Naomi, we, the jury, find the defendant not guilty," she tweeted.

It would be interesting to see if this storyline would witness another twist upon Cargill's WWE comeback.

