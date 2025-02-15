  • home icon
Naomi issues a statement after Jade Cargill's alleged attackers are revealed on SmackDown

Modified Feb 15, 2025 11:23 GMT
Jade Cargill is yet to return. (Images via WWE.com)
After what seemed like an eternity, WWE finally made some progress in the Jade Cargill storyline. The Storm has not been on RAW or SmackDown since November when she was left laying on the hood of a car backstage. The attacker was left a mystery until some recent developments.

Last night's episode of SmackDown saw Nick Aldis reveal video footage of Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez walking away from the crime scene. This wasn't conclusive evidence that they were guilty, but that didn't stop Bianca Belair and Naomi from telling the world they were proven right.

The latter, in particular, was made the prime suspect in this case. Naomi has constantly claimed she didn't attack Jade Cargill and declared her innocence on Twitter/X after the footage was revealed. The current Women's Tag Team Champion has now tweeted a statement from the point of view of an imaginary judge, saying that she is not guilty:

"In the case of The IWC of Twitter/X v. Naomi, we, the jury, find the defendant not guilty," she tweeted.

It remains to be seen if Naomi is indeed telling the truth. There is a chance that she herself was behind the attack on Jade Cargill, with a bunch of signs still pointing towards her.

