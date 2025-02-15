Naomi sends a message after Nick Aldis seemingly confirms Jade Cargill's secret attackers on WWE SmackDown

The mystery surrounding Jade Cargill's backstage attackers in WWE has kept the wrestling world riveted for weeks. Finally, on this week's episode of SmackDown, Nick Aldis seems to have revealed Judgment Day's Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez as the perpetrators of the heinous assault.

Ad

Back in November 2024, Cargill was found beaten down backstage, prompting WWE to pull her from action. At the time of the incident, she was one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions alongside Bianca Belair. Following the attack where Jade Cargill sustained several injuries, her title was given to Naomi.

Following weeks of speculation regarding who could be the attacker, Nick Aldis finally came up with some concrete evidence on WWE SmackDown. In a backstage segment, Aldis showed Belair and Naomi the footage of the incident, where Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez could be seen walking near the ambulance.

Ad

Trending

Though it isn't confirmed if Morgan and Rodriguez were indeed the perpetrators, Naomi, who had been speculated to have been behind the attack, has proclaimed her innocence now. She took to X/Twitter to react to the revelation on tonight's SmackDown.

Check out her message below:

"#Innocent," she tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Naomi was also in action on SmackDown this week, where she defeated Chelsea Green to qualify for the Women's Elimination Chamber Match on March 1.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback