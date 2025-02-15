  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE SmackDown 2025
  • Naomi sends a message after Nick Aldis seemingly confirms Jade Cargill's secret attackers on WWE SmackDown

Naomi sends a message after Nick Aldis seemingly confirms Jade Cargill's secret attackers on WWE SmackDown

By Arpit Shrivastava
Modified Feb 15, 2025 05:34 GMT
(Image credits - WWE
Naomi stepped up in Jade's place as tag title holder (Image credits - WWE's YouTube channel and Jade Cargill on Instagram)

The mystery surrounding Jade Cargill's backstage attackers in WWE has kept the wrestling world riveted for weeks. Finally, on this week's episode of SmackDown, Nick Aldis seems to have revealed Judgment Day's Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez as the perpetrators of the heinous assault.

Ad

Back in November 2024, Cargill was found beaten down backstage, prompting WWE to pull her from action. At the time of the incident, she was one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions alongside Bianca Belair. Following the attack where Jade Cargill sustained several injuries, her title was given to Naomi.

Following weeks of speculation regarding who could be the attacker, Nick Aldis finally came up with some concrete evidence on WWE SmackDown. In a backstage segment, Aldis showed Belair and Naomi the footage of the incident, where Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez could be seen walking near the ambulance.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Though it isn't confirmed if Morgan and Rodriguez were indeed the perpetrators, Naomi, who had been speculated to have been behind the attack, has proclaimed her innocence now. She took to X/Twitter to react to the revelation on tonight's SmackDown.

Check out her message below:

"#Innocent," she tweeted.

Naomi was also in action on SmackDown this week, where she defeated Chelsea Green to qualify for the Women's Elimination Chamber Match on March 1.

Quick Links

Edited by Harish Raj S
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी