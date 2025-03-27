WWE has postponed a massive SmackDown superstar's heel turn because of John Cena's, says analyst

John Cena unexpectedly turned heel at WWE Elimination Chamber earlier this month. WWE analyst Peter Rosenberg recently disclosed that he believes the company postponed another heel turn due to the 16-time World Champion's character change.

The same night Cena became a villain, Jade Cargill returned after a few months of absence. Bianca Belair watched in agony from her chamber as The Storm destroyed her former partner Naomi before the beginning of the Women's Elimination Chamber match. Nevertheless, The EST of WWE won the match and earned a Women's World Championship shot at WrestleMania. On the following RAW, Belair distracted Rhea Ripley, costing her the title against IYO SKY. She will now serve as Special Guest Referee for a title rematch between The Eradicator and The Genius of the Sky on the upcoming episode of the red brand.

On his Cheap Heat podcast, Rosenberg disclosed that he believes the Stamford-based company, creatively led by Triple H, had a plan to turn Belair heel. However, they postponed it due to Cena, as they could not turn their biggest male and female babyfaces into villains the same week.

"By the way, I have a theory on this. I thought of it like the second I saw the Cena thing happen. They obviously kicked the can, and by the way this is totally hearsy but it's what I believe, they kicked the can on Bianca's heel turn because of Cena. They couldn't do it the same week. It just was like, 'We're not gonna take literally our biggest male and female babyfaces and turn them the same week," he said. [From 18:28 - 18:51]

Bianca Belair sends a message ahead of WWE RAW

Bianca Belair took to Instagram to send a message before serving as Special Guest Referee for IYO SKY's title defense against Rhea Ripley on RAW. The EST of WWE acknowledged that her road to WrestleMania has been eventful.

Meanwhile, the Women's Elimination Chamber winner stated that she was ready to count to three and find out who she would be facing at the Show of Shows.

"After winning #EliminationChamber, my Road to #WrESTleMania has been quite…………… eventful… been just trying to get to Mania but somehow Ive ended up as a Special Guest Ref along the way. But I’m ready to count to 1-2-3 and FINALLY see who I will be facing! If you earn it. You deserve it. I 👏🏾SAID👏🏾WHAT👏🏾I👏🏾SAID👏🏾 Official like a Referee with a whistle! IYO vs RHEA NEXT MONDAY," she wrote.

It would be interesting to see if the 35-year-old would call the match down the middle.

Please credit Cheap Heat and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use the above transcription.

