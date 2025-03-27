Massive WWE star to turn heel & reunite with ex-tag team partner after WrestleMania, says Peter Rosenberg

WWE analyst Peter Rosenberg recently predicted that a massive SmackDown star would turn heel after WrestleMania. He claimed the aforementioned star would reunite with their former tag team partner.

After Jade Cargill's return from injury, Naomi turned heel and was revealed to be behind the mystery attack on The Storm. Although The Glow claimed she did it for her tag team partner, Bianca Belair, the latter cut her ties with her. Meanwhile, The EST of WWE has been involved in a storyline with Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY over the Women's World Championship. The Women's Elimination Chamber winner will now be the Special Guest Referee for The Eradicator's title rematch against the Damage CTRL member.

Speaking on his Cheap Heat podcast, Rosenberg speculated that Belair would eventually turn heel. He disclosed that he believes the 35-year-old would reunite with Naomi after this year's Show of Shows:

"My thought is, like, by the time we get to Backlash, SummerSlam, whatever it is, there's gonna be a time where I think heel Bianca with heel Naomi walking behind her is like the thing," he said. [19:50 - 20:01]

Peter Rosenberg thinks WWE postponed Bianca Belair's heel turn

On the same episode of Cheap Heat, Peter Rosenberg pointed out that he believes the Stamford-based company probably had plans to turn Bianca Belair heel before postponing them due to John Cena becoming a villain.

The former 24/7 Champion claimed WWE CCO Triple H and his creative team could not turn their biggest male and female babyfaces heel the same week:

"By the way, I have a theory on this. I thought of it, like, the second I saw the Cena thing happen. They obviously kicked the can, and by the way, this is totally hearsay, but it's what I believe, they kicked the can on Bianca's heel turn because of Cena. They couldn't do it the same week. It just was like, 'We're not gonna take literally our biggest male and female babyfaces and turn them the same week," he said.

It would be interesting to see in what direction Bianca Belair would go after this year's Showcase of the Immortals.

