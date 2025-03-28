Adam Pearce subtly confirmed massive match for WrestleMania 41 with recent decision, says ex-WWE star

WWE RAW General Manager Adam Pearce announced a massive title match for next Monday's episode in London. Ex-WWE star Matthew Rehwoldt recently claimed the scheduled square-off would lead to a massive WrestleMania fight.

Ad

Bianca Belair earned a Women's World Championship shot at WrestleMania by winning the Women's Elimination Chamber match. On the RAW after the premium live event, IYO SKY dethroned Rhea Ripley after the latter got distracted by The EST, who sat at ringside. Since then, The Eradicator has tried to insert herself into the 'Mania title match between Belair and SKY. After multiple altercations between the three superstars, Pearce agreed to give Ripley her championship rematch against The Genius of the Sky next Monday on the red brand. Meanwhile, he appointed Bianca as the match's Special Guest Referee.

Ad

Trending

On the Rebooked podcast, Rehwoldt claimed that Pearce's decision to book the title match for RAW and put The EST in the Special Guest Referee position has subtly confirmed there would be a Triple Threat Match for the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania:

"Clearly, befuddled Adam Pearce is not worried at all about this. I'm sure he's so sure that, 'Oh, this has gotten out of control. Okay, it is not gonna be a Triple Threat Match. It is not,' is basically telling us that it 100% will be because if you want a clear and concise situation like that, you throw the other contender in there in a very controlling role in a title match like that. So, yeah, of course, shenanigans, chicanery about...," Rehwoldt said. [12:36 to 13:10]

Ad

Ad

WWE analyst thinks Bianca Belair will turn heel after WrestleMania

On his Cheap Heat podcast, WWE analyst Peter Rosenberg stated that the company should not book a Triple Threat Women's World Championship Match for WrestleMania 41 after scheduling the title match between Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY for next Monday's RAW. He claimed it would be anti-climactic.

Meanwhile, the 45-year-old predicted that Bianca Belair would turn heel after The Show of Shows and reunite with her former tag team partner, Naomi:

Ad

"My thought is, like, by the time we get to Backlash, SummerSlam, whatever it is, there's gonna be a time where I think heel Bianca with heel Naomi walking behind her is like the thing," he said.

Ad

It would be interesting to see how this storyline will advance heading into the Showcase of The Immortals.

Please credit Rebooked and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback