3-time World Champion to return after 3 years and join Wyatt 6? Exploring the possibility

WWE fans have been excited about the news of Uncle Howdy returning with Wyatt 6 to the Stamford-based promotion. As each week passes, WWE continues to drop mysterious hints and these teasers dropped by the promotion lead to interesting discussions and reactions on social media.

Over the last few weeks, fans have named several superstars who could potentially join Wyatt 6. While Braun Strowman, Joe Gacy, and Erik Rowan are some of the rumored wrestlers to be part of the group, there is a possibility that 3-time World Champion Jeff Hardy could join Wyatt 6 as well.

Recently, WWE posted a major hint surrounding Uncle Howdy and later deleted it. On social media platform X, the Stamford-based promotion posted an image of a mysterious figure by the lake. Many on social media believe the figure was Uncle Howdy and the lake was the Lake of Incarnation.

For those unaware, the Lake of Incarnation is on the Hardy compound, and that's where Jeff's brother Matt Hardy had taken him for healing. Also, given Jeff's contract with AEW expires on June 6th, there is a possibility that he could be involved in the upcoming story about Uncle Howdy and Wyatt 6.

Wrestling veteran says Wyatt 6 may have a major problem

Throughout his career, Bray Wyatt always played supernatural characters that grabbed the attention of the WWE Universe. Bray's character work received a lot of appreciation from fans and colleagues alike. However, Matt Morgan recently spoke about a problem Wyatt 6 might face which Bray also faced.

During an episode of his Gigantic Pop Podcast, Morgan said that while Bray's character work was top-notch, his stuff inside the ring did not entirely live up to the character work. Morgan urged the company to take a different route for Wyatt 6 if they didn't find a way around this problem. He said:

"He [Bray Wyatt] made all the stuff out of the ring work. Again, once the bell would ring they give us these weird matches that more times than not, people may not wanna hear this, they were not five-star matches, they were not one-star matches. Him and Braun Strowman in the swamp, The Wyatt Family, and New Day copying the Matt Hardy Universe whatever the hell he calls it. That's just two. What about, like, Seth Rollins with the mallet?"

He further added:

"I'm not saying this cr*p on Bray. I'm saying it because WWE should not go down that avenue if they've not figured a way on how to translate all that awesomeness that they do with the leadup, the buildup, the hooking of these characters being supernatural and figure a way how do you translate that in the ring," he said. [From 07:56 to 08:54]

When Uncle Howdy and his faction make their return, it will be interesting to see how they perform inside the ring. However, when it comes to character work, fans can expect top-notch performances given how the promotion is building them up.

