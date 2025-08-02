3-time World Champion to return at SummerSlam today & turn heel for the first time in WWE? Possibility explored

The historic WWE SummerSlam 2025 is just hours away, and things are bound to get chaotic. The card for the two-night extravaganza is stacked with multiple big bouts. Interestingly, a former 3-time world champion may return at SummerSlam, turning heel for the first time.The Queen of the Ring, Jade Cargill, is all set to challenge Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women's Championship on the first night of The Biggest Party of the Summer.The title bout between Cargill and Stratton might end controversially, after a shocking twist. 3-time world champion, Bianca Belair, may return and cost Big Jade her title contest, turning heel for the first time in the process.Belair has been absent from World Wrestling Entertainment since WrestleMania 41, where she sustained an unfortunate injury. Reports suggest that the EST of WWE may be cleared soon to make a comeback. SummerSlam could be a perfect platform for her return.That said, the angle proposed above is speculative, and nothing has been confirmed.Former WWE champion provides update on her injury ahead of SummerSlamSpeaking to Chris on his INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet podcast, ex-champion Bianca Belair provided an injury update. She said that at WrestleMania 41, she broke her finger in several different spots.Moreover, Belair expressed that although she has healed, she couldn't straighten her finger.&quot;It looks more like a real finger now. So I have to wear my ring finger on my right hand now because my ring doesn't fit. It's healed, it won't fully straighten. I broke it in two or three different spots. I broke it up here in the middle and then down in the joint,&quot; she said. (H/T INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet)It will be interesting to see whether former Women's Champion Bianca Belair returns to the Stamford-based promotion at SummerSlam 2025 and plays a vital role at the historic show.