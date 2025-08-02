  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE SummerSlam 2025
  • 3-time World Champion to return at SummerSlam today & turn heel for the first time in WWE? Possibility explored

3-time World Champion to return at SummerSlam today & turn heel for the first time in WWE? Possibility explored

By Nayan Kumawat
Published Aug 02, 2025 08:33 GMT
WWE fan shocked! (Credits: WWE.Com)
WWE fans shocked! (Credits: WWE.com)

The historic WWE SummerSlam 2025 is just hours away, and things are bound to get chaotic. The card for the two-night extravaganza is stacked with multiple big bouts. Interestingly, a former 3-time world champion may return at SummerSlam, turning heel for the first time.

Ad

The Queen of the Ring, Jade Cargill, is all set to challenge Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women's Championship on the first night of The Biggest Party of the Summer.

The title bout between Cargill and Stratton might end controversially, after a shocking twist. 3-time world champion, Bianca Belair, may return and cost Big Jade her title contest, turning heel for the first time in the process.

Belair has been absent from World Wrestling Entertainment since WrestleMania 41, where she sustained an unfortunate injury. Reports suggest that the EST of WWE may be cleared soon to make a comeback. SummerSlam could be a perfect platform for her return.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

That said, the angle proposed above is speculative, and nothing has been confirmed.

Former WWE champion provides update on her injury ahead of SummerSlam

Speaking to Chris on his INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet podcast, ex-champion Bianca Belair provided an injury update. She said that at WrestleMania 41, she broke her finger in several different spots.

Moreover, Belair expressed that although she has healed, she couldn't straighten her finger.

Ad
"It looks more like a real finger now. So I have to wear my ring finger on my right hand now because my ring doesn't fit. It's healed, it won't fully straighten. I broke it in two or three different spots. I broke it up here in the middle and then down in the joint," she said. (H/T INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet)

It will be interesting to see whether former Women's Champion Bianca Belair returns to the Stamford-based promotion at SummerSlam 2025 and plays a vital role at the historic show.

About the author
Nayan Kumawat

Nayan Kumawat

Twitter icon

Nayan is a WWE News and Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. After completing his bachelor's degree in Mass Communication from Poddar International, he began working as a YouTube script writer. Nayan then transitioned to Pinkvilla as a combat sports writer. He gained valuable experience there before finally coming under the banner of Sportskeeda.

Within 1.5 years, Nayan has written over 1,000 articles, interviewed MFN promotion owners, and conducted a Twitter campaign that gained over 50k retweets and more. He puts fact-checking and mindful journalism above everything by applying a three-check method, where he tries to verify reports from reliable sources and cross-check whether other major publications have covered them.

Looking back at his association with pro wrestling, Nayan recalls being hooked on the sport after watching Shawn Michael vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 25. Since then, the product has been an inseparable part of his life.

Apart from The Heartbreak Kid being Nayan's favorite wrestler for his confidence and charisma, he is also a fan of Brock Lesnar due to The Beast's "work speaks louder than words" attitude.

Nayan can be found performing mixed martial arts and reading true crime in his free time.

Know More

75 year old legend has challenged Cody Rhodes HERE

Quick Links

Edited by Rahul Madurawe
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications