Bianca Belair shares massive update on her injury ahead of WWE SummerSlam

By Aashrit Satija
Modified Jul 30, 2025 09:26 GMT
Bianca Belair is a former WWE Women
Bianca Belair is a former WWE Women's Champion [Image credits: star's Instagram]

WWE Superstar Bianca Belair is currently out of in-ring action due to an injury. The EST recently provided a significant update on her injury ahead of SummerSlam 2025, scheduled for August 2 and 3.

Bianca Belair last competed inside the squared circle at WrestleMania 41, where she locked horns with Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY in a Triple Threat Match for the Women's World Championship, which ended in The Genius of the Sky's favor. Following the show, Belair revealed that she had suffered a broken finger during the bout, and since then, she hasn't wrestled.

Ahead of SummerSlam 2025, Bianca recently gave an interview to Chris Van Vliet on his INSIGHT podcast. During the conversation, The EST revealed that she had broken her finger in several different spots.

Belair also mentioned that although it was healed, she still couldn't straighten out her finger.

"It looks more like a real finger now. So I have to wear my ring finger on my right hand now because my ring doesn't fit. It's healed, it won't fully straighten. I broke it in two or three different spots. I broke it up here in the middle and then down in the joint," she said. (H/T INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet)
Check out the podcast below:

youtube-cover
Bianca Belair talked about Naomi becoming the WWE Women's World Champion

At WWE Evolution, Naomi shocked the world by cashing in her Money in the Bank contract during Rhea Ripley vs. IYO SKY to win the Women's World Championship.

During a recent edition of the SHAK Wrestling podcast, Bianca Belair revealed that she was close with The Glow even before they were paired as a Tag Team on screen.

The EST added that despite their current rivalry in WWE, she was extremely happy for her real-life friend and believed that she deserved to win the gold.

"I was very close with her before we were a tag team, but even when we became a tag team, I feel like I became even more closer to her. Despite what's going on and on storyline, I'm very happy for her and everybody was very happy for her. This has been a long time coming and she deserves it," Bianca Belair said.
It remains to be seen if Bianca Belair will show up in some capacity at WWE SummerSlam 2025.

