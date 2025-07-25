Bianca Belair breaks character to address Naomi making WWE history; says they were very "close"

Bianca Belair has been involved in a storyline with Naomi and Jade Cargill. The Glow turned heel a few months ago and betrayed Cargill, assaulting her from behind and ruling her out for months.

Amid her feud with Cargill, though, Naomi went on to make history by becoming the first Black Woman to win the Money in the Bank ladder match and then successfully cashing it in. She cashed in her briefcase at Evolution 2025 to dethrone IYO SKY and become the new Women's World Champion.

During an appearance on the SHAK Wrestling podcast, The EST of WWE broke character and had nothing but great words to say about her former tag team partner.

"Naomi is someone who has been with the business for so long, and her journey has been one where when you know she gets something like cashing at Money in the Bank and she becomes champion. As much as the new character where she's been just unhinged and been doing crazy things, even the crowd couldn't help but cheer for her and be excited for her and be happy for her. She's a true veteran inside and outside the ring. I was very close with her before we were a tag team, but even when we became a tag team, I feel like I became even more closer to her. I'm very happy for her and everybody was very happy for her. This has been a long time coming and she deserves it," Bianca Belair said. [From 7:18 to 8:13]

The two female stars used to be WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, but when Naomi turned heel and revealed that she had assaulted Jade Cargill, they broke up and went their separate ways.

Naomi set for a Triple Threat Title Match at SummerSlam

The new Women's World Champion will have a tough challenge at SummerSlam, as she will compete in a Triple Threat Title Match against former champion IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley.

Both SKY and Ripley will do their best to reclaim gold, but WWE creative will likely not have the reigning champion drop the title so early.

With that in mind, it will be interesting to see whether Bianca Belair will get involved in the match, as she is in the final stage of recovering from a broken finger she sustained at WrestleMania 41 during her match against The Genius of the Sky and The Eradicator.

