Rhea Ripley acknowledges disappointing WWE news

WWE is all set for the second Evolution PLE next weekend. With six matches already confirmed, the company is stacking the card. However, it appears things aren't going smoothly.

Leading up to the event, there has been some concern over WWE rushing things and putting Evolution on a weekend which already has Saturday Night's Main Event scheduled, with other pro wrestling and entertainment gigs also taking place.

WrestleTix on X/Twitter noted that with the current setup offering an attendance of 6,652, Evolution has sold just 4,804 tickets so far at State Farm Arena. Alarmingly, this number is less than half of the 10,731 tickets sold for Saturday Night's Main Event, which is scheduled for the day before in the same arena.

Rhea Ripley, who will challenge IYO SKY for the Women's World Championship at the event, reposted the news on her X/Twitter handle.

Notably, SNME, which will feature Goldberg's retirement match against Gunther, has a current setup of 12,785 seats and is close to a sell-out. Evolution is struggling to fill seats despite the cheapest ticket on offer being priced at $56.75, which is significantly lower than Saturday Night's Main Event's standard admission price of $103.35.

WrestleTix's X/Twitter post also noted that the resale map indicated a major gap.

"Based on resale patterns, I’d expect SNME to have more upper deck sections occupied. Evolution, on the other hand, has very little resale activity up there and a significantly lower price point in the lower bowl, so it’s likely anyone with combo tickets in the upper deck will be moved to the lower bowl. It also looks like much of the hard cam side hasn’t been opened yet," the post mentioned.

With 9 days to go for WWE's all-women PLE, there are still 1,848 tickets available. While the final attendance figures could improve, this is still a concerning look for the Stamford-based company.

WWE women not happy with Evolution's planning

Evolution 2025 will take place on Sunday, July 13 in Atlanta, Georgia. This weekend is already packed with many significant events in the city. Popular singer Beyoncé will continue her Cowboy Carter Tour, with shows from July 10 to 14.

The city will also host the MLB All-Star game on July 15. As such, Sean Ross Sapp stated on Fightful's The Hump that some WWE female stars were not happy with how the event was rushed.

“So a lot of the women that I was speaking to felt... a lot of them felt like it was set up. One, it was put in against All In weekend, across the street from a Beyoncé concert, during MLB All-Star weekend, when a lot of the hotels were going to be bought up in the area. They weren’t necessarily thrilled with that, but it was hastily produced,” Sapp said.

Evolution 2025's numbers are also down compared to the first event held in 2018. The first-ever Evolution PLE emanated from the Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, New York. The PLE saw an attendance of 10,900.

