WWE women are unhappy with Evolution plans - Reports

WWE is gearing up for the second installment of the all-women PLE, Evolution. The event, which was first held in 2018, will be making a comeback on July 13 in Atlanta, Georgia. It is an opportunity for the female locker room to showcase its talent on an exclusive PLE stage, but it looks like everything isn't going to plan.

While the PLE has announced a few matches, including the one for the Women's World Title, there has been reported dissatisfaction with the planning and scheduling of the event so far.

Fightful Wrestling's Sean Ross Sapp was asked by a fan about whether any information is available about the ticket sales of Evolution 2 and where would the blame lie if the show underperforms. Sapp mentioned that the women in the company he talked to weren't exactly "thrilled" by the planning.

“So a lot of the women that I was speaking to felt...a lot of them felt like it was set up. One, it was put in against All In weekend, across the street from a Beyoncé concert, during MLB All-Star weekend when a lot of the hotels were going to be bought up in the area. They weren’t necessarily thrilled with that, but it was hastily produced,” Sapp said. [From 01:05:07 to 01:05:35]

Check out the video below:

Evolution 2 takes place the same weekend as AEW's All In: Texas Pay-Per-View, which is scheduled for a day earlier on July 12. Apart from that, Beyoncé will continue her Cowboy Carter Tour with shows in Atlanta's Mercedes Benz Stadium from July 10-July 14. Then there is the MLB All-Star weekend, with Atlanta hosting the game on July 15.

Hence, WWE's PLE will be up against some strong competition over the weekend, and the feeling is that things have been rushed as far as building the excitement for the event goes. With Triple H's booking under the scanner recently, it remains to be seen how well the PLE does in terms of sales and actual in-ring action.

Evolution 2 card is taking shape

One of the marquee matches of the night will see IYO Sky defend her Women's World Title against Rhea Ripley. The Genius of the SYK picked The Eradicator as her next opponent on the last episode of RAW, and the match was made official.

NXT Women's Championship will also be on the line as Jacy Jane defends against Jordynne Grace. Grace earned her shot after a No.1 contender's tournament on NXT and will have the chance to claim her first piece of gold in WWE.

Raquel Rodriguez and her newly crowned tag team partner, Roxanne Perez, will defend the Women's Tag Team Title against three teams, one from RAW, SmackDown, and NXT each. The fans will also witness a battle royal, with the winner getting a title shot at Clash in Paris.

Apart from this, the Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton is expected to defend her title at Evolution 2, while fans can expect a few legends to show up as well.

