4 WWE stars who could return in the Battle Royal at Evolution

WWE Evolution 2 is almost here! The revolutionary all-women's Premium Live Event is returning for the first time since its inaugural edition over half a dozen years ago, and it will be taking place in under two weeks.

So far, just a handful of matches have been confirmed for the event. Rhea Ripley will challenge IYO SKY for the Women's World Championship, plus Jordynne Grace and Jacy Jayne will battle for the NXT Women's Title. A Fatal 4-Way Women's Tag Team Title Match will also take place.

In addition to those bouts, a Women's Battle Royal will be held at Evolution. It isn't yet clear how many competitors will be included in the bout, but it will likely feature names from RAW, SmackDown, NXT, and perhaps even legends.

There is also a chance that some stars could return in the Battle Royal at Evolution. This article will take a look at a handful of names affiliated with World Wrestling Entertainment in some way who could make a comeback in the upcoming multi-person bout.

Below are four WWE stars who could return in the Battle Royal at Evolution.

#4. Kiana James could return from injury

Kiana James is an underrated WWE star. Prior to joining World Wrestling Entertainment, she wrestled for the indies and even appeared for AEW. She then joined NXT and even once held the NXT Women's Tag Team Titles.

James has been absent from WWE television for over a year now. Her last match for the sports entertainment juggernaut took place on the June 17, 2024 edition of RAW. On that show, Kiana lost to IYO SKY in a Triple Threat Match that also featured Zelina Vega.

Following her extended absence due to injury, Kiana could return in the Evolution Battle Royal. It would allow James to return without the pressure of a full singles match. At the same time, the match could set up a feud or alliance for her moving forward.

#3. Lana signed a nostalgia deal with WWE

Lana was once one of WWE's most popular managers. She helped lead Rusev, Aiden English, Bobby Lashley, and even Dolph Ziggler at times. Lana also competed in the ring from time to time.

The Ravishing Russian's last match in WWE took place several years ago. She teamed up with Naomi in a losing battle against Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke on the May 21, 2021 edition of Monday Night RAW.

Recently, it came out that Lana signed a nostalgia contract with World Wrestling Entertainment. This could mean that, since she's officially a legend, Lana could appear in the Evolution Battle Royal. Perhaps it could lead to a managing role for somebody moving forward?

#2. Tamina has been absent for a long time

Tamina was a longtime veteran on WWE television. She came into the company alongside The Usos and was later part of Team B.A.D. Tamina held tag team gold with Natalya and also teamed up with Nia Jax at points. Additionally, she is a former 24/7 Champion.

The former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion has been absent for a long time. Her last match took place on the February 27, 2023 edition of Main Event. Tamina lost to Michin on that show in about five minutes.

While Michin is a great talent, a random Main Event loss isn't a great way to end one's career. Tamina should return, even if for just one night, as part of the historic Evolution Battle Royal. While she surely won't win the contest, it would be one last moment in the spotlight.

#1. Bianca Belair is sorely missed

Bianca Belair is one of the top female stars in pro wrestling. She is a former WWE Women's Champion, RAW Women's Champion, and SmackDown Women's Champion. Belair is also a former Women's Tag Team Champion.

The EST of WWE has been mostly absent from television since WrestleMania. The former world champion suffered a hand injury that forced her to take an extended break from the ring. For now, it isn't clear when she'll be back.

Supposing Belair is healthy or will be in the immediate future, she could return in the Evolution Battle Royal. In fact, out of everybody on this list, Bianca is by far the best choice to not only return but potentially win the specialty match.

