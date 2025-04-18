Lana signs major new WWE deal - Reports

Lana reportedly signed a major new deal with WWE. The veteran recently spent some time in All Elite Wrestling, but her time in the promotion came to an end last year.

The 40-year-old has not competed in a match since teaming up with Naomi in a losing effort to former superstars of the Stamford-based promotion Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke, on the May 31, 2021, episode of RAW. According to a new report from PWInsider, the word going around is that she had signed a WWE Legends deal recently.

Despite rumors of a separation, the popular star is still married to Rusev in real life. The former United States Champion also had an underwhelming tenure in All Elite Wrestling that came to an end earlier this year. There have been rumors that Rusev has re-signed with the promotion, and Big E recently confirmed them, but did not reveal when the 39-year-old would be returning to the company.

Former WWE manager comments on Vince McMahon's change to Lana's character

Wrestling legend Dutch Mantell recently discussed Lana changing from a Russian accent to her normal speaking voice during her time in the Stamford-based promotion.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine, the former WWE manager noted that fans were caught off guard by the accent change. He suggested that she must have had a meeting with Vince McMahon, and he approved the alteration.

"Me and Swagger worked for them every night for damn near six months. Every night. I don't know why they changed her Russian accent. She was just talking as she would normally talk. I guess they went in there and had a meeting with Vince and he was like 'Sounds good to me pal. Lets do it. Lets do it." said Dutch Mantell. [From 1:32 to 2:20]

You can check out Mantell's comments in the video below:

Lana was once part of a bizarre storyline that saw Liv Morgan confess that she loved her ahead of her storyline marriage to Bobby Lashley. It will be interesting to see if Rusev returns to the company any time soon, and if the promotion has plans for the 40-year-old to appear on television.

