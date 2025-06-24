Jade Cargill suffers a huge unfortunate botch on WWE RAW

The go-home edition of WWE RAW ahead of the Night of Champions Premium Live Event saw Jade Cargill beat Roxanne Perez in the semi-final of the Queen of the Ring Tournament. The Storm is now set to face Asuka in the final at the upcoming PLE in Riyadh.

Ad

The match between Perez and Cargill was a back-and-forth affair. However, during the bout, Jade suffered an unfortunate botch as she tore her fishnet stockings, which were briefly visible on live television when The Prodigy attempted to pin her.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

This isn’t the first time that Jade Cargill has suffered an embarrassing moment due to her gear. Something similar happened at WrestleMania 41 during her bout against Naomi. The latest incident will likely trigger a conversation on whether the SmackDown Superstar should move away from her current gear.

When Brock Lesnar shocked WWE by going off script - Watch!

Check out the botch from The Storm's match on Monday Night RAW here.

WWE veteran calls out the booking for Jade Cargill vs. Roxanne Perez on RAW

While reviewing the latest edition of Monday Night RAW on Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW, former WWE writer Vince Russo called out the Triple H-led creative team for booking a back-and-forth bout between Jade Cargill and Roxanne Perez.

Ad

The veteran claimed that the Stamford-based promotion should book the former AEW TBS Champion as a “beast.”

"She would definitely be booked as a beast. I mean, Jade Cargill going like that with Roxanne Perez would have been like Teri Runnels giving Chyna a run for her money. It just would have never happened," Russo said. [From 29:32 onwards]

Ad

It will be interesting to see if Jade Cargill manages to overcome The Empress of Tomorrow in the final of the 2025 Queen of the Ring Tournament in Riyadh. If she does, the 33-year-old will earn a shot at the WWE Women's Championship at the SummerSlam Premium Live Event this August.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nayan Kumawat Nayan is a WWE News and Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. After completing his bachelor's degree in Mass Communication from Poddar International, he began working as a YouTube script writer. Nayan then transitioned to Pinkvilla as a combat sports writer. He gained valuable experience there before finally coming under the banner of Sportskeeda.



Within 1.5 years, Nayan has written over 1,000 articles, interviewed MFN promotion owners, and conducted a Twitter campaign that gained over 50k retweets and more. He puts fact-checking and mindful journalism above everything by applying a three-check method, where he tries to verify reports from reliable sources and cross-check whether other major publications have covered them.



Looking back at his association with pro wrestling, Nayan recalls being hooked on the sport after watching Shawn Michael vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 25. Since then, the product has been an inseparable part of his life.



Apart from The Heartbreak Kid being Nayan's favorite wrestler for his confidence and charisma, he is also a fan of Brock Lesnar due to The Beast's "work speaks louder than words" attitude.



Nayan can be found performing mixed martial arts and reading true crime in his free time. Know More

She started earning millions after WWE fired her - Check the story!