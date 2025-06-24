Jade Cargill suffers a huge unfortunate botch on WWE RAW

The go-home edition of WWE RAW ahead of the Night of Champions Premium Live Event saw Jade Cargill beat Roxanne Perez in the semi-final of the Queen of the Ring Tournament. The Storm is now set to face Asuka in the final at the upcoming PLE in Riyadh.
The match between Perez and Cargill was a back-and-forth affair. However, during the bout, Jade suffered an unfortunate botch as she tore her fishnet stockings, which were briefly visible on live television when The Prodigy attempted to pin her.
This isn’t the first time that Jade Cargill has suffered an embarrassing moment due to her gear. Something similar happened at WrestleMania 41 during her bout against Naomi. The latest incident will likely trigger a conversation on whether the SmackDown Superstar should move away from her current gear.
Check out the botch from The Storm's match on Monday Night RAW here.
WWE veteran calls out the booking for Jade Cargill vs. Roxanne Perez on RAW
While reviewing the latest edition of Monday Night RAW on Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW, former WWE writer Vince Russo called out the Triple H-led creative team for booking a back-and-forth bout between Jade Cargill and Roxanne Perez.
The veteran claimed that the Stamford-based promotion should book the former AEW TBS Champion as a “beast.”
"She would definitely be booked as a beast. I mean, Jade Cargill going like that with Roxanne Perez would have been like Teri Runnels giving Chyna a run for her money. It just would have never happened," Russo said. [From 29:32 onwards]
It will be interesting to see if Jade Cargill manages to overcome The Empress of Tomorrow in the final of the 2025 Queen of the Ring Tournament in Riyadh. If she does, the 33-year-old will earn a shot at the WWE Women's Championship at the SummerSlam Premium Live Event this August.
