3-time world champion to return at WWE Royal Rumble? Analyzing important clue

WWE Royal Rumble 2024 Premium Live Event is just a few days away, and fans are excited about some potential returns from beloved superstars. A three-time World Champion may return at the premium live event.

Just like every year, WWE Royal Rumble 2024 will feature a Men's Royal Rumble Match featuring 30 competitors in an over-the-top-rope elimination match to get a chance to headline WrestleMania 40. The 30-man contest features several massive returns each year, and judging from a recent clue, a legendary superstar may return at this year's premium live event. This is none other than Rey Mysterio.

WWE recently updated the poster for the upcoming Royal Rumble Premium Live Event, and Rey Mysterio, who is currently out of action due to injury, has been featured in the graphic. This may indicate that the legendary luchador may have recovered and is ready to compete in the ring again.

The Master of the 619 recently had knee surgery after getting viciously attacked by his former protege, Santos Escobar. During a recent interview, Rey claimed he hoped to make it in time for the Rumble.

It is unclear what Rey will do if he makes his return at the upcoming PLE. He might return during the Men's Royal Rumble Match and eliminate Santos Escobar to continue their feud, potentially leading to a dream match at The Show of Shows. Nothing is confirmed yet, but fans are free to speculate as we are on the Road to WrestleMania 40.

What else can fans expect at the WWE Royal Rumble 2024?

Apart from the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match, the namesake premium live event will also feature a 30-woman over-the-top-rope elimination match to decide the contender to challenge for a women's championship at WrestleMania 40. WWE Superstars like Becky Lynch, Nia Jax, and Bayley have already declared their entry into the match.

Courtesy of Roman Reigns and The Bloodline's attack on Randy Orton, LA Knight, and AJ Styles on a recent episode of WWE SmackDown, The Tribal Chief will defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in a Fatal Four-Way Match against his three rivals on January 27, 2024.

After winning the United States Championship Tournament on a recent edition of WWE SmackDown, Kevin Owens will challenge Logan Paul for the prestigious United States Championship at the upcoming Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.

