3-time world champion sends warning to WWE SmackDown roster following debut

The latest edition of WWE SmackDown shook up the landscape of the company as Triple H made a couple of big announcements on the show. Two new General Managers were announced for the main roster shows, while Kevin Owens returned to the brand to fill in the void left by Jey Uso.

Fans waited patiently on Friday night as Triple H was advertised to make a big announcement on SmackDown. He made not one but two announcements that shook up the narrative of the Stamford-based promotion.

Adam Pearce was announced as the new General Manager of the RAW brand. Meanwhile, debutant Nick Aldis took center stage as the new General Manager of Friday Night SmackDown.

Aldis made a statement right away by getting under Dominik Mysterio’s skin. He is a two-time NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion and a one-time TNA World Heavyweight Champion.

Following the show, Aldis took to social media to remind the SmackDown roster and fans that he is now in charge of the affairs of the brand. He sent out a simple message to warn the roster to stay within their limits.

Here is what he wrote:

"There's a new sheriff in town. #smackdown #nickaldis #wwe," Aldis shared.

Fans saw Nick Aldis make a big decision by giving Charlotte Flair a WWE Women’s Championship match next week. The booking received mixed reactions from the fans but did well to show the powers Nick Aldis now possesses.

A wrestling veteran thinks Nick Aldis could make his WWE in-ring debut

36-year-old Nick Aldis worked as a producer in WWE for some time before being announced as the General Manager of SmackDown. The three-time world champion could get some bigger opportunities in the coming months if he becomes a popular on-screen figure.

On the latest edition of SmackTalk, wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell stated that Aldis could make his wrestling debut for the Stamford-based promotion when the right time arrives.

"I don't think they are going to put him in the ring, but they could put him in the ring for a special occasion. He gets one of those babyfaces really pissed off, or he gets to not liking one of the top babyfaces, and they keep talking to him, and they pull them apart, and they could do a lot of things like that. That's just another instrument they can use for the whole car. But, I like putting Nick Aldis, he is a great talker," Mantell said. [41:05 - 41:34]

WWE could work towards that match after establishing Aldis as a top figure on SmackDown. It would be fitting to see him take on someone like Kevin Owens or Rey Mysterio on the brand.

