WWE will put Nick Aldis in the ring "for a special occasion," says legend (Exclusive)

Nick Aldis was unveiled as the new SmackDown General Manager this week, and while it might take some time, Dutch Mantell was confident of seeing the superstar wrestle in WWE.

For many years, Aldis has been one of those names considered among the best not to work in WWE. The 36-year-old has been working with the company as a producer in recent months, but was finally introduced to the WWE Universe as an on-screen authority figure last night.

In addition to being an exceptionally gifted talker, Nick Aldis is a great in-ring worker, and that's something Dutch Mantell put over about the former NWA Champion while speaking on the latest Smack Talk episode.

Mantell predicted that WWE would eventually build towards Nick Aldis' wrestling debut for the promotion and felt it would happen as part of a special storyline, possibly involving another babyface. The wrestling veteran explained:

"I don't think they are going to put him in the ring, but they could put him in the ring for a special occasion. He gets one of those babyfaces really pissed off, or he gets to not liking one of the top babyfaces, and they keep talking to him, and they pull them apart, and they could do a lot of things like that. That's just another instrument they can use for the whole car. But I like putting Nick Aldis; he is a great talker." [40:25 - 41:00]

He is a hell of a hand in that ring: Dutch Mantell on Nick Aldis

Nick Aldis might have evaded WWE all this while, but within the business, he has always had a reputation for being a very sound worker inside the squared circle.

Dutch Mantell admitted he'd heard about Aldis' impending appearance a week ago and was happy to see the former TNA star get an opportunity to showcase his skills under the massive WWE platform.

Mantell said that as a General Manager, Aldis would "play it down the middle" for a few weeks and not favor either the heels or babyfaces. However, as time passes, Aldis might lean towards the heels, which could plant the seeds for a match. Dutch was looking forward to it happening as he knew how talented Nick was as a pro wrestler:

"When he went out there, I'd heard about this earlier in the week; I don't know if the crowd knew it or the people at home. They probably knew it anyway. But Nick Aldis can work, too. He is a hell of a hand in that ring. So, I think he is going to play it down the middle for about a month, and then he is going to start leaning towards the heel a little bit, which would get heat on him, and we'll see where they take it from there." [41:01 - 42:00]

