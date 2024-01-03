3-time world champion to win the MITB contract from Damian Priest with the help of Rhea Ripley and cash-in at WrestleMania 40? Analyzing the chances

Damian Priest won the MITB contract last year and has held it for over seven months. He has had a plethora of failed cash-ins during his time as 'Senor MITB.' The most recent one was on RAW this week when he tried to cash in during Drew McIntyre vs. Seth Rollins. While he failed to cash in, he cost McIntyre the chance to become the World Champion.

The Scottish Warrior has been on the road to once again becoming the World Champion but has not been successful, losing to Rollins twice. The former two-time WWE Champion and one-time TNA world champion will not take kindly to Priest ruining his shot at glory, and will most likely be gunning for the Punishment of Judgment Day.

With tensions rising high between Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest over who the leader of Judgment Day really is, it is possible that the Women's World Champion will form an alliance with McIntyre and help him take away the MITB contract from Priest. Drew McIntyre could finally achieve his moment at WrestleMania 40 by cashing in the MITB contract on whoever the World Heavyweight Champion is.

Damian Priest no longer a World Championship contender because of CM Punk?

On Keepin' it 100, Konnan pointed out that WWE redirected its attention to the Punk-Rollins storyline, considering it a significant narrative. The seasoned wrestler emphasized that Judgment Day's Damian Priest was undeniably a main-event caliber player. Konnan believes that Priest likely just needed to bide his time until he could shine.

"The problem is if they were gonna do him and Rollins, Punk showed up which is a more interesting story than Priest and Rollins. And right now they wanna cash in on Punk vs. Rollins. Priest is a main event player. If they keep him busy till it's turn, he could wait." [12:40 - 13:02]

With Priest no longer in the running for the World title, him holding the MITB contract seems counterproductive. If Drew McIntyre wins the contract from him, then not only would it help former TNA World Champion Drew McIntyre finally become World Champion, but it would also help make the story between Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest more interesting.