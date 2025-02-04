3-time WWE champion to cost Finn Balor his WrestleMania dreams next week on RAW? Exploring the potential

Finn Balor is set to compete against Seth Rollins next week in a high-stakes qualifying match for the Men's Elimination Chamber. This will be a huge opportunity for The Prince to revive his singles career and again dominate the WWE landscape. However, he may suffer a major betrayal as a three-time WWE champion could crush his WrestleMania dreams.

Dominik Mysterio could cost Finn Balor the upcoming match against Seth Rollins. The 43-year-old was seen venting out his frustrations on Mysterio this week, accusing the latter of stealing his tag team title rematch and injuring JD McDonagh. Oblivious to the fact that Dominik helped him get a spot in the Elimination Chamber qualifying bout, Balor continued to diss his stablemate.

Although his frustrations cooled down upon finding out the truth, The Prince did not look apologetic towards 'Dirty' Dom and wasn't grateful. This can prompt Dominik Mysterio to reconsider his decision, causing him to eventually snap. In a shocking turn of events, the second-generation star could squander Finn Balor's monumental opportunity by costing him the match next week.

With a move like that, Dominik could make a defiant statement that he would not tolerate any more disrespect. There is a good possibility of it happening, as it could finally pave the way for The Prince's exit from the faction. It could also give rise to a new chapter within The Judgment Day, leading to a massive feud between Balor and Mysterio on the Road to WrestleMania.

As of now, the abovementioned scenario is entirely speculation. Dominik Mysterio is a three-time WWE champion, having held the NXT North American Title twice and SmackDown Tag Team Title once. It remains to be seen whether he snatches away Finn Balor's moment next week.

Finn Balor to turn babyface on the Road to WrestleMania?

WrestleMania is just two months away, and Finn Balor's direction for the upcoming spectacle is still unclear. Even though he will compete in the Elimination Chamber qualifying match next week, the chances of him winning the bout seem low. Therefore, fans have been wondering what WWE has in store for him.

There is a good possibility that Balor could turn babyface in the coming weeks after officially quitting The Judgment Day. He could kick off a blockbuster feud with Dominik Mysterio on the Road to Wrestlemania. Both superstars could compete against each other in a marquee match at The Show of Shows.

Given the rising tensions within The Judgment Day camp, this seems to be the potential direction going forward. Finn Balor's departure from the faction seems imminent. It will be interesting to see whether WWE showcases a betrayal angle or if the veteran simply decides to walk away from the group.

While this would be an intriguing scenario, it is nothing but speculation at this point.

