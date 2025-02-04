Dominik Mysterio does a massive favor for WWE star on RAW; he is stunned

By Greg Bush
Modified Feb 04, 2025 02:41 GMT
Dominik Mysterio [Image via WWE.com]
One of WWE's top two groups, The Judgment Day, has been on a bumpy road recently. Finn Balor lost his shot at the WWE World Heavyweight Championship and his feud with Damian Priest. The War Raiders also took the World Tag Team Championship from Balor and JD McDonagh and defeated them in the rematch. Liv Morgan has also lost her women's title.

The Prince's frustrations have seeped out, and the entire group has been on edge for quite some time. So it surprised Balor when Dominik Mysterio, one of the men he's been butting heads with, got him a chance to get into the Elimination Chamber.

Dirty Dominik Mysterio recently proved himself to Liv Morgan, putting them back on the same page. On tonight's RAW, Dom made amends with Finn Balor and got that opportunity for Balor. The inaugural Universal Champion was stunned by that reveal. Dom reminded him that Judgment Day is family at the end of the day.

Dirty Dom also got Liv Morgan her qualifier tonight. The man's been busy.

Who is in the WWE Men's Elimination Chamber so far?

The Elimination Chamber PLE will take place on March 1 this year, and we've already got one legendary name set to partake in the relentless structure.

John Cena made it to the final two at the Royal Rumble this weekend. Unfortunately for Big Match John, Main Event Jey Uso sent him to the floor. After the show, the 16-time world champion announced his plans at the post-show conference.

"What's best for business is I main event WrestleMania. And what is best for business is, for the first time I can confidently say, I'm gonna win my 17th [WWE] Championship. So I'm announcing tonight that I will compete in the Elimination Chamber, and I'm saying that because after 23 years of loyal service to this company, I feel that opportunity is earned," said John Cena. (1:47-2:14)

He has left to film another movie and said he's giving his five opponents, who will be deciding through qualifiers, a month to slander his name as best they can before facing him in March.

Will Finn Balor get that opportunity? We'll have to find out next week. Tonight, CM Punk and Sami Zayn square off for that shot.

Edited by Angana Roy
