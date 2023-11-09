3-Time WWE champion to dethrone Logan Paul in a grudge match due to insulting real-life partner? Checking the possibility

Logan Paul has truly made it in WWE. Known for his various pursuits away from wrestling, such as podcasting, acting, YouTube, and boxing, many questioned the decision to hire The Maverick. Despite that, he has proven doubters wrong time and time again.

The most recent example came at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. Logan defeated Rey Mysterio to win the United States Championship, albeit thanks to help from one of his friends and a pair of brass knuckles.

Now the WWE Universe is desperately wondering who could dethrone the cocky champion. While many names are likely to line up for a title opportunity, the best option may be for Logan's recent rival to be the one to win gold: Ricochet. This is in part thanks to Ricochet's real-life partner, Samantha Irvin.

On several occasions, Logan Paul has proven to be disrespectful towards the WWE ring announcer. He's even used her as a means of humiliating The Human Highlight Reel. The two had an epic clash at SummerSlam, but it went poorly for Ricochet.

Things could change soon, though. The three-time champion is more intense than ever, and he is tired of the disrespect towards both him and his partner. If he can get a title shot, the former champion may be the one to dethrone Logan.

Ricochet was in a big match on WWE RAW

For now, whether Ricochet will get another crack at Logan Paul remains to be seen. Regardless, he was recently attempting to earn the opportunity to challenge for a different championship.

Ricochet was part of a Fatal 4-Way Match on WWE Monday Night RAW. He battled the powerful Bronson Reed, Ivar, and The Miz for a shot to challenge Gunther for the coveted Intercontinental Championship.

The bout was quite competitive, as all four men are arguably at the top of their game. Ivar and Bronson dominated throughout much of the match, but in the end, The Miz successfully picked up the victory. He did so after Reed missed his Tsunami off of the top rope.

Fans don't have to wait too long for the Intercontinental Championship encounter between Gunther and The Miz. The two are set to clash at WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2023. The big event will be held in Chicago later this month.

The Miz will have a massive task ahead of him before then, however. The powerful Ivar brutally assaulted The A-Lister after the Fatal 4-Way Match on RAW. Now, the two will go one-on-one on the next episode from the red brand. Can The Miz even make it to Survivor Series?