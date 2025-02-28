3-time WWE champion to return after 693 days as Chelsea Green's mystery opponent? Exploring potential SmackDown surprise

WWE Superstar Chelsea Green is enjoying her run as the inaugural Women’s United States Champion. The Hot Mess will be facing a mystery opponent on the upcoming episode of SmackDown in Toronto. Interestingly, Nick Aldis could surprise the champ by making her compete against the three-time WWE Women’s Champion Natalya.

Nattie was last seen on the blue show on April 7, 2023, where she lost a tag team match against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez while fighting alongside Shotzi. Following the match, while Natalya made some dark match appearances on SmackDown, the veteran primarily wrestled for the RAW brand.

Now, as WWE goes to Toronto for the go-home edition of Friday Night SmackDown, General Manager Nick Aldis could book The Queen of Harts as Chelsea Green’s mystery opponent. This would be a big title defense for The Hot Mess, who would get the opportunity to lock horns with the veteran.

This could be a great match for the 33-year-old and would help solidify her reign as the inaugural Women’s United States Champion. Especially when she would beat a Hart dynasty superstar in Toronto. While WWE could take this creative direction, all of this is speculation for now.

Chelsea Green could face another veteran soon

Trish Stratus recently returned to WWE and received a huge response from the fans at the 2025 Royal Rumble. The 49-year-old has now aligned herself with Tiffany Stratton and would compete in a tag team match against Nia Jax and Candice LeRae at the Elimination Chamber.

Celebrating her 25th year as a pro wrestler, the company could be planning some big matches for the seven-time WWE Women’s Champion. Interestingly, the Stamford-based promotion could also throw her in the ring against Chelsea Green.

The two Canadian superstars could get into a feud and fight for the US Title at WrestleMania 41. Additionally, the company could also make The Hot Mess wrestle against Canada’s Greatest export in her retirement match. It would be interesting to see what lies in the future for Chelsea Green and Trish Stratus.

