3 Times Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns lost his cool in real life 

Roman Reigns is undoubtedly the biggest star in WWE at the moment and the leader of The Bloodline. While Reigns has come far over the past few years, he still has his own fair share of backstage altercations and moments of anger.

The following list looks at just three times Roman Reigns lost his cool in real life. These relate to moments that were not part of the script where Reigns reacted to a moment or star within the company.

#3. Roman Reigns kicked Enzo Amore off the WWE tour bus

Roman Reigns is seen as the locker room leader in WWE, so when Enzo Amore became a problem for several stars backstage back in 2017, it was Reigns who stepped in.

The current world champion was forced to remove Enzo from WWE's tour bus because he was seemingly rubbing many members of the roster the wrong way.

Corey Graves opened up about the incident as part of his After The Bell podcast.

"I want Enzo on the team. The guy has a ton of faults on screen and off screen. The guy you see on Monday Night RAW is the guy you will meet on a Wednesday afternoon walking down the street. Enzo is Enzo 24 hours a day which rubs a lot of people the wrong way," Graves said. "If you're on a European tour for 12 days deep and he's going on and on and an about how he partied with The Weeknd in L.A., you're gonna get tired of hearing about it. There's a limit and when you're on the road that much, a guy like that will wear on your nerves." via WrestlingNews.co

#2. Reigns and Randy Orton reportedly had a backstage altercation in 2014

Roman Reigns and Randy Orton have worked side-by-side for several years, dating back to his time in The Shield. The two men reportedly crossed paths in a heated backstage argument back in 2014 when Reigns was part of a botched spot at a live event.

The Wrestling Observer reported that the two men were part of a shouting match which at the time wasn't a good look for Reigns since he was very new to the main roster.

"There was heat on the Shield [...]. It was said that Rollins and Reigns were the two the office was upset with... Another WWE source said the issue with Reigns was that there was a house show tag match which Reigns and Randy Orton were in, and they botched up a spot and got into a shouting match about it backstage. A guy in Reigns' spot arguing with a guy in Randy Orton's spot is a great way to get massive heat on you," reported Meltzer in 2014. [H/T BleacherReport]

#1. Roman Reigns was visibly upset following WWE Survivor Series 2022

Roman Reigns and The Bloodline came out on top inside WarGames, but despite this, it appears that The Tribal Chief was visibly upset when he headed backstage following the match.

According to a report by Fightful Select, Reigns was annoyed about a spot in the match with Kevin Owens and was complaining about a ruptured ear drum. While Reigns was heated, and much of his ranting included expletives, the report noted that it appeared to have all been in the moment, and the two men were expected to push past it.

