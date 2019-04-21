3 times Vince McMahon got angry at WWE Superstars

Ishaan Sharma FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 323 // 21 Apr 2019, 02:41 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

These Superstars did things The Boss didn't like

In 1982, Vince McMahon bought a wrestling company from his father which is now known as WWE. Since beating WCW in the Monday Night Wars, The Boss has done several things to make sure he remains at the top.

It means he created his own superstars, pushed them to the top and coined money from them. However, some of these wrestlers have done things The Boss didn't like. In this article, we will look at three instances when Vince McMahon got mad at his biggest draws.

#3 Batista

Batista revealed many interesting details

Batista retired after losing to Triple H at WrestleMania 35. Over the years, The Animal has also made a name for himself in the acting field. From guest starring shows to playing Drax “The Destroyer”, this man has done it all. Having a body of a giant has also helped Batista in achieving his dreams as a wrestler and an actor.

An average person would never take the risk of slugging it out with The Animal in real-life, and that’s a fact. However, Vince McMahon doesn’t care about it.

Catching up with The Ross Report, Batista revealed that he used to irritate Vince a lot, so much so, that the Boss once threatened to slap him. Instead of taking it seriously, Batista laughed off the incident.

"I pissed him off a lot. I pissed him off to the point where he actually said to me one day; he said, 'do you know what I want to do to you right now? I want to slap the s--t out of you!' I couldn't believe he was saying this to me! I was like, 'man.' All I could do was laugh, and that made him more pissed. But I think it got to the point where I think Vince knew that I was in it for the right reasons. I think he knew that I wanted to be there and that I was good for the company." (HT: WrestlingInc.com for the quotes)

1 / 3 NEXT