3 times a WWE contract signing went wrong

One of the most common things you'll often see on WWE television leading up to a big title match is a good old fashioned contract signing where the two or more WWE Superstars looking to do battle make things official.

There have been many contract signings over the years in WWE, some of which have taken place without a hitch. More often than not, though, something happens during these contract signings to make them much more interesting.

There are many occasions where something goes wrong during the contract signing and one or both parties end up not signing the contract, or getting attacked, or attacking someone else. Basically, contract signings are all fun and games in WWE.

Here are 3 WWE contract signings that went wrong!

#3. Finn Balor and Roman Reigns' WWE contract signing gets hijacked

PLOT TWIST! 🤯



The contract is signed and it’s official! ✍️@WWERomanReigns vs. @JohnCena for the WWE Universal Championship is going down! 🏆#SmackDown #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/gahaRobIgo — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) July 31, 2021

On this week's SmackDown, Finn Balor and Roman Reigns met in the middle of the ring to make their title match at SummerSlam official, but by the time the segment had finished, Finn Balor would no longer be getting a title match.

That's because both Baron Corbin, who desperately needed a title match to earn money, and John Cena who had returned to WWE to face Reigns only be to be rejected would both crash the contract signing and try and sign it themselves, with Cena successfully doing so.

This meant that for some reason, Finn Balor was no longer going to face Roman Reigns and that The Champ John Cena would be his official opponent for SummerSlam. The contract signing went very wrong, and so did WWE's understanding of contract law.

#2. The Undertaker signs a WWE WrestleMania 30 match contract with Brock Lesnar's body

On #Raw Undertaker Face To Face Brock Lesnar For Signing Contract Of WM30 pic.twitter.com/R4VZKf2yWM — #WWE (@WWEiIndia) February 25, 2014

Technically nothing went wrong in this contract signing as it was perfect television and a perfect way to build towards The Undertaker and Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 30.

The big issue with the segment is that even though Undertaker stabs Lesnar's hand with the pen and then chokeslams him on top of the contract, through a table, which was awesome. He didn't sign the contract.

This means that ending his streak and his loss to Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 30 technically shouldn't count. (although it's likely that in the storyline 'Taker signed the contract backstage at some point)

#1. Team Cena Vs Team Authority Survivor Series WWE contract signing ends in chaos

New post (Team Cena vs. Team Authority Survivor Series contract signing: Raw, ...) has been published on TheTo ... - https://t.co/kuHuH0OCDN pic.twitter.com/b1tAqbOQFK — Thetoptenviral (@The_toptenviral) February 18, 2017

As far as entertainment goes, the Team Cena vs Team Authority contract signing was definitely up there as each member of Team Cena came out to stand by his side one-by-one.

This ultimately led to a brawl between the two teams that ended with Ryback distracting Triple H long enough for John Cena to F5 him through the contract signing table.

However, the one problem with the whole segment is that at no point does anyone from Team Cena sign the contract to make the match official. Obviously the two teams would go on to face each other at Survivor Series, but why bother having a contract signing if the contract is never signed!

Edited by Greg Bush