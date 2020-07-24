3 Times WWE fined Superstars for real and 3 times it was part of a storyline

Being a WWE Superstar comes with a set of strict rules and regulations that one has to follow. WWE is a global company and every action of its Superstars affects their credibility and image in front of the fans as well as their stockholders. So what happens when a WWE Superstar breaks some of these rules? Well, they are either suspended, fined, or both.

WWE has always attempted to blur the fine line between kayfabe and reality. Hence, they have used "fines" as part of storylines, especially ones which involve authority figures, to give their programming a realistic touch. But then there have been occasions where WWE has actually fined its Superstars for certain actions.

In this article, let's take a look at three times WWE fined its Superstars for real and then three occasions when it was part of a storyline. Comment down and let me know your thoughts on the same!

#3 WWE fined for real: Triple H and The Undertaker

Yes, you read that right! Two of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time, Triple H and The Undertaker were once fined by WWE for real.

The reason? They violated WWE's concussion policy, according to which chair shots to the head are prohibited as they have proven to be dangerous in the past.

The incident occurred during the epic WrestleMania 27 match between The Game and The Phenom. While the match was fought under "No Holds Barred" stipulation, chair shots to the head were still not allowed. But the two veterans went ahead with it, which led to WWE fining both of them.

Pursuant to WWE's Concussion policy, the stunt of using a folded metal chair shot to the head is prohibited. Triple H and The Undertaker have both been fined for violating this policy at WrestleMania XXVII. WWE penalizes through fine and/or suspension for violation of this policy, which is unchanged and still in effect.

The match between the two was indeed a very brutal one as the two took each other to the limit. Triple H came really close to avenging his friend Shawn Michaels' loss to The Deadman at WrestleMania 26 and breaking The Streak, but in the end, Taker forced the Game to tap out to his Hell's Gate submission move.

With this victory, The Undertaker extended his WrestleMania streak to 19-0. The match is considered to be one of the best in the legendary careers of both Superstars.