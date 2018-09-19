3 times WWE has broken up tag teams who were over with the fans

No Happy Rusev Day

Over the years, we have seen many new tag teams in the WWE. Sometimes the pair works well but sometimes it doesn't.

We have also seen many break-ups of a tag team in the company. Some of them were not compatible with each other, while others were fan favourites. There are many reasons behind doing this, and in some cases their break up helped them in many ways.

The WWE broke The Shield back in 2014, and now all three members of the group are enjoying their success. However, sometimes the break-up doesn't help any of the members of the team.

With all this in mind, lets take a look at 3 popular tag teams WWE broke in recent years.

#1 Jeri-KO

Jericho and Owens

Chris Jericho and Kevin Owens were together since SummerSlam 2016. Due to their excellent job at entertaining the fans, the duo quickly became one of the most popular tag teams of recent times.

Every time Kevin was in trouble Jericho was there, but this wasn't the same with Owens. Finally, the duo broke up in mid-2017 when Owens attacked Jericho mercilessly and put him through a TV screen.

Owens was a Universal Champion that time, and at Fastlane he defended his title against Goldberg, but all of a sudden Jericho returned and caused Owens to lose his title. Later, we also saw a feud between these two wrestlers that came to an end at WrestleMania 33.

This was a fan favourite team, but unfortunately only lasted for several months. However, this helped Owens to become the top heel of the brand.

#2 Rusev and Aiden English

Finally, they broke up

Rusev and Aiden English were together since September 2017 and soon after that, English introduced the word play of Rusev Day to the WWE Universe.

The pair quickly became over with fans, but in the past few months English became a distraction to Rusev in his matches, and because of him Rusev lost many matches including the WWE Championship match against AJ Styles.

It was expected that The Bulgarian Brute will turn his back against English, but in this week's edition of SmackDown Live, Aiden turned against Rusev in his match against Nakamura for the US Championship.

This tag team was very over with the fans and it seems like their break-up will not help any of the wrestlers as at this moment, a title shot seems very unlikely for them.

