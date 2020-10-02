3 Times WWE Superstars bladed and 3 times they got busted open for real

"Don't try this at home, school, or anywhere else" - This is what WWE tells its viewers before all their shows. Reason? Because who we see on our screens are trained athletes and the action they perform inside the ring has a chance of serious injuries. As much as one can practice, there's always a chance of something going wrong.

Throughout WWE history, there have been several instances of Superstars getting busted open during their matches. This could be due to a wrong spot, accidental botch, or a predetermined agreement of getting busted open the hard way.

Interestingly, WWE Superstars also used to use the technique of "blading" in which they make a small cut on their skin through a hidden blade which later results in blood pouring through it. This creates the illusion of them getting busted open and increases the overall intensity of the match.

Let's take a look at three times WWE Superstars bladed and three others where they got busted open for real. Be sure to comment down and let us know your thoughts on the same.

#3 WWE Superstar bladed: Batista (RAW 2008)

WWE Superstar Chris Jericho Talks About “The Animal” Batista Being Fined For Blading - http://t.co/q7sXTFFJMw pic.twitter.com/UV3jxMqDwd — Alfonso Marimon (@marimonwdesign) May 12, 2014

2008 was the time when WWE was just starting the PG Era but not every Superstar was happy with it. Before that, Superstars used to blade often, especially in championship matches, to increase the drama involved.

During Batista's steel cage match on RAW against Chris Jericho in 2008 for the World Heavyweight Championship, the Animal decided to take matters into his own hands and performed blading. The match was intense, with both of them bleeding all over the place. But when they came backstage, they were met with a furious Vince McMahon who was not happy with the amount of blood involved and even went on to fine them heavily.

During an appearance on Talk Is Jericho, Batista revealed the following:

"Then he starts passing out fines. So my fine was $100,000…My heart dropped. I thought it would be like $25,000…When he said $100,000, I was just heartbroken. I literally think that he sucked the life out of me that day. I think that's the day that I knew things were never going to be the same."

Batista quit the company in 2010 and returned in 2014 before quitting again. He had his last match at WrestleMania 35 against Triple H and then announced his retirement from in-ring competition to focus on his Hollywood career.