×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

3 titles WWE should bring to the women's division

Amit Shukla
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
395   //    11 Oct 2018, 23:07 IST

Titles define champions
Titles define champions

WWE showcased women in the 90's as a way to take a break, and return back to TV screens when men's wrestling would begin. Over the years, wrestlers like The Fabulous Moolah, Mae Young, Madusa, Trish Stratus, Lita, and Mickie James among many others kept the women's division watchable as time rolled on.

With the WWE Universe in complete awe of the women of today, the company had to change their outlook towards the women's division, and we have seen many up-and-coming female performers who have made the division and matches worth watching.

With matches like Hell in a Cell, and the 30-minute Iron-Man match taking place in the women's division, we are definitely free of those bikini contests, and other weird segments we witnessed in WWE during the Attitude Era.

Over the last few years, we have seen some major reforms come in the women's division, with women's matches closing Raw, and also being applauded for their in-ring performance. WWE Evolution is one of the best examples of what is happening in WWE right now.

With women's tag team titles rumored to be coming to WWE Television, here is a look at 3 titles that must be brought to the women's division as well.

#3 Women's Intercontinental Championship

A gold title for the ladies of WWE
A gold title for the ladies of WWE

WWE has shied away from a women's only Intercontinental Championship, but the '9th Wonder of the World' Chyna had broken barriers and also captured the gold in the process on multiple occasions.

She is the only female wrestler to win an Intercontinental Championship, and if the WWE really wants to make the women's division great, it would make sense if they got an Intercontinental Championship specially for the women of the WWE.

This would be path breaking and also add value to WWE Evolution, because not only would the women have their own title, they would have another match, and also great stories in the process.

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Raw Sasha Banks Bayley
Amit Shukla
ANALYST
A die heart WWE and Wrestling Manic
3 Championship Belts That Should Exist in WWE
RELATED STORY
5 more teams for the women’s tag-team division
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons Why WWE Need To Promote The Women More
RELATED STORY
4 reasons why the RAW women's division is in such a sad...
RELATED STORY
The 3-best looking and 3 worst-looking belts in WWE history
RELATED STORY
The rise of the WWE Women’s Revolution
RELATED STORY
The biggest winners and losers from last night's Raw...
RELATED STORY
5 booking decisions for the WWE Women's Championship
RELATED STORY
3 Raw Superstars WWE needs to switch to SmackDown before...
RELATED STORY
5 Wrestlers Who Have Been Underutilized Since...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us