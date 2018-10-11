3 titles WWE should bring to the women's division

Titles define champions

WWE showcased women in the 90's as a way to take a break, and return back to TV screens when men's wrestling would begin. Over the years, wrestlers like The Fabulous Moolah, Mae Young, Madusa, Trish Stratus, Lita, and Mickie James among many others kept the women's division watchable as time rolled on.

With the WWE Universe in complete awe of the women of today, the company had to change their outlook towards the women's division, and we have seen many up-and-coming female performers who have made the division and matches worth watching.

With matches like Hell in a Cell, and the 30-minute Iron-Man match taking place in the women's division, we are definitely free of those bikini contests, and other weird segments we witnessed in WWE during the Attitude Era.

Over the last few years, we have seen some major reforms come in the women's division, with women's matches closing Raw, and also being applauded for their in-ring performance. WWE Evolution is one of the best examples of what is happening in WWE right now.

With women's tag team titles rumored to be coming to WWE Television, here is a look at 3 titles that must be brought to the women's division as well.

#3 Women's Intercontinental Championship

A gold title for the ladies of WWE

WWE has shied away from a women's only Intercontinental Championship, but the '9th Wonder of the World' Chyna had broken barriers and also captured the gold in the process on multiple occasions.

She is the only female wrestler to win an Intercontinental Championship, and if the WWE really wants to make the women's division great, it would make sense if they got an Intercontinental Championship specially for the women of the WWE.

This would be path breaking and also add value to WWE Evolution, because not only would the women have their own title, they would have another match, and also great stories in the process.

