3 Top promos of John Cena in 2018

John Cena's appearance in 2018 is very limited

John Cena is a great talker in WWE and it has been proved many times when he steps into the ring to deliver a promo.

Ability to deliver excellent promos in the ring is also one of the reasons for Cena's popularity. He is famous between WWE Universe, especially younger ones because he is able to busy the audience and his promos are always inspirational.

These are three top promos of John Cena in 2018.

#3 Aims to put down the Beast

"When you are on my side or not, you all know that I love making impossible absolutely possible".

John Cena and The Miz put the amazing promo battle before the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view where it was going to decide the challenger for the Universal Championship against Brock Lesnar.

Cena promised to win the Elimination Chamber match and Miz suggested him to differentiate fantasy from reality. Cena warned him if ever he battles with the beast it will become his last match and also suggested to ready some excuse after the Elimination Chamber match.

#2 Addresses dream match against The Undertaker

On February 26, 2018, Cena finally challenged The Undertaker to a match at WrestleMania and the promo was not all about the challenge, but it was all about how he accepted his failure.

In the last night, he lost the Elimination Chamber match and his chance to headline WrestleMania again. On Raw, he showed up and addresses his failure to capture the spot and how he figured it out his road to WrestleMania.

"Failure gives you two choices, you stay down or you get up, well I am up and I'm fired up because I figured it out."

This was an inspiring promo and officially started Cena's road to WrestleMania against The Undertaker.

