3 WWE Superstars who might not get a singles match at WrestleMania 35

Avik Das
ANALYST
996   //    22 Mar 2019, 17:54 IST

We are in the final phase of the Road to WrestleMania, and the excitement is sky-high. With less than three weeks left for the Showcase of the Immortals, the storylines are shaping up well for the biggest wrestling carnival of the year. While several matches are confirmed for the event, some matches could be finalized in the next two weeks.

The Universal Champion Brock Lesnar is scheduled to put the title one on one as he will tussle with the men's Royal Rumble winner Seth Rollins while Ronda Rousey will defend the RAW Women's Championship against Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch. Batista and Triple H are set to face each other in a highly anticipated battle.

The bout between AJ Styles and Randy Orton has a gigantic possibility to steal the show in New Jersey. Moreover, US Champion Samoa Joe will defend the belt against Rey Mysterio at Metlife Stadium as the match was announced this week on Smackdown Live.

Drew McIntyre challenged Roman Reigns at the Grandest Stage of Them All and the latter might accept the challenge next week. However, Asuka does not have an opponent for the Smackdown Women's Championship, but it will be decided next week.

It is ambiguous who will face the Intercontinental Champion Bobby Lashley in New Jersey. Though Kofi Kingston failed to become the number one contender for the WWE Championship, the storyline suggests that he might challenge Daniel Bryan at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

Despite an impressive match card for the Show of Shows, some elite superstars might not compete in a singles match in New Jersey. Here we discuss three superstars who could miss out a singles match at WrestleMania 35.

#3 Braun Strowman

The Monster among Men
The Monster among Men

Braun Strowman is one superstar who has been overlooked during the Show of Shows. Despite being a top guy on the red brand, he never got a singles match at the Grandest Stage of Them All. With just two weeks left for WrestleMania, Strowman still does not have an opponent.

Strowman announced this week that he will be participating in Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 35. Since he will be part of the Battle Royal match, he is not going to have a singles bout. The Monster Among Men participated in the Andre the Giant Battle Royal match at WrestleMania 33 but failed to win. He won the Raw Tag Team Titles last year against the Bar.

Strowman has been a mainevent superstar for last two years, and he headlined several PPVs of Vince McMahon's billion dollar company. However, the scenario changes in the WrestleMania season. He chased the Universal Title for months, but he does not have a credible opponent for the Showcase of Immortals next month

Avik Das
ANALYST
Avik is a Sports enthusiast. He loves Football, Cricket, Pro-Wrestling and MMA. Writing is his passion. His articles will provide the readers interesting reports on Football, Cricket and WWE.
