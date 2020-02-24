3 Twists that could happen on WWE RAW: Brock Lesnar in for a surprise, SmackDown star to confront Randy Orton?

Pratyay Ghosh FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

What can we expect on RAW tonight?

Tonight's episode of RAW will be the go-home show for WWE Super ShowDown although it won't really affect tonight's show too much. We already know that Brock Lesnar will be on RAW tonight ahead of his title defense against Ricochet in Saudi Arabia. Randy Orton will also be on RAW tonight, having annihilated Matt Hardy on RAW last week.

What can we expect from tonight's RAW? What twists could WWE throw our way? Let's take a look at some unexpected things that could happen on tonight's show.

ALSO READ: Former WWE star reveals how Vince McMahon helped start his disdain for pro wrestling

#3 Shayna Baszler gets backup

Could Shayna Baszler get some backup tonight?

Becky Lynch will not be happy with what Shayna Baszler did to her on RAW, attacking her from behind and leaving her a bloody mess. Lynch will be gunning for Baszler on tonight's RAW and WWE could throw us a surprise here.

WWE could use this as the perfect opportunity to call up Marina Shafir and Jessamyn Duke as Shayna Baszler's henchwomen. WWE could book it so that Becky looks for Baszler backstage and finally finds her, only for Shafir and Duke to come out of nowhere and take her out, immediately establishing them as credible bodyguards for Baszler.

#2 Jeff Hardy shows up to confront Randy Orton

Jeff Hardy

Randy Orton's vicious attack on Edge, on the RAW after the Royal Rumble, helped establish him as one of the most hated heels in the WWE right now, if not all of pro wrestling. Orton followed it up by destroying Matt Hardy two weeks in a row, leaving Hardy to have to be carried to the back last week on RAW after Orton was done with him.

With Orton clearly set to face Edge at WrestleMania, WWE still have to do something in the meantime with the storyline. One great option would be to have SmackDown star Jeff Hardy show up on RAW tonight to call Orton out for what he did to his brother Matt. Hardy was reportedly backstage at SmackDown this week and looks ready to return from action.

Advertisement

Jeff Hardy calling out Orton on RAW would lead to Orton taking out Hardy similar to what he had done to his brother Matt. This could lead to a match between the two at Elimination Chamber in March before Orton finally gets in the ring with Edge at WrestleMania.

#1 Brock Lesnar gets a nasty surprise ahead of Super ShowDown

Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar will be appearing on tonight's episode of RAW ahead of his WWE Championship defense against Ricochet at Super ShowDown later this week. Lesnar isn't taking the challenge too seriously and things could get heated on RAW tonight.

If WWE want to give fans a nice surprise, one way would be to have Lesnar laying into a helpless Ricochet. This could lead to Drew McIntyre coming out and temporarily joining forces with Ricochet to take out Brock Lesnar. This would be a great way to build for the title match at Super ShowDown if WWE decide to go with something like this.