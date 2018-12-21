3 Unconventional opponents for Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 35

Brock Lesnar is likely to be headlining WrestleMania 35

Brock Lesnar is the current Universal Champion and is one of the most dominant brawlers to have ever stepped inside the WWE ring. Even though he is often cited as a part-timer, he is one of the best performers in the WWE. Brock Lesnar created history when he became the youngest WWE Champion in the history of pro-wrestling. Since then, he has headlined PPVs, shows and achieved loads of accomplishments.

In 2019, he is expected to compete at WrestleMania 35. Therefore, it becomes a moral responsibility on the part of WWE, to provide him a suitable and noteworthy opponent. Any match that Lesnar steps in, turns out to be a dream match. The question that arises therefore is, whom shall Lesnar face at WrestleMania 35?

While the likes of Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins are touted to face The Beast Incarnate at the Grandest Stage of Them All, we look at some unconventional options to face the current Universal Champion.

Here are three best possible challengers for Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 35:

#3 Finn Balor

Balor vs Lesnar should be a good fight

Finn Balor is perhaps the most underrated Superstar in the entire WWE today. He is a true fighter and gives healthy competitions to his opponents. Despite becoming the inaugural Universal Champion, Balor has not been provided with much opportunities to prove himself to the WWE Universe. Thus, things can change for him, if WWE decides to set up a match between Finn Balor and Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 35.

Finn Balor is agile and highly athletic. Brock Lesnar on the contrary, is dominating and believes in squashing his opponents. It would be a tough competition for either of them, to establish their supremacy over one another. This match would be appreciated by fans across the globe. It could be a career-elevating match for both Finn Balor and Brock Lesnar.

The creative team and management of WWE could plan an out of the box story-line to fit in these two wrestlers. It should be 'good for business'.

