3 Underutilized male Superstars from RAW who need to get a good push in 2020

Avik Das FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 Published Jan 05, 2020

Jan 05, 2020

Drew McIntyre in action

A new year brings a new beginning and the same is applied in WWE. With every single year, WWE makes new changes in order to make the product better and exciting. The company tried building several new Superstars last year, not just in the men's division but also the women's division.

A number of Superstars got drafted from NXT to the main roster, making an instant impact. Moreover, a few underused Superstars also received a deserving spotlight. Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins, Bray Wyatt, Kofi Kingston, and many more had a memorable 2019.

It will interesting to see who gets the opportunity to shine this year. In this article, we take a look at three underutilized male Superstars from the Red Brand, who need a deserving push in 2020.

#3 EC3

EC3

Arguably the most underrated Superstar of the entire RAW roster, EC3 had a forgettable year. Since his arrival on the main roster, the fans have been showing displeasure about his booking, but things have not changed so far.

EC3 signed on to join NXT in 2018, and he was one of the biggest names of the developmental brand having earned his reputation in other promotions. Although he didn't win the most coveted prize of NXT, he still had a great turn and was speculated to have a bright future on the main roster. As a matter of fact, EC3 started off his main roster career on a high note, defeating former WWE Champion Dean Ambrose.

Nevertheless, it has been a substandard run since his victory over the Lunatic Fringe. He's won the 24\7 Championship four times, but has failed to do anything thing else substantive.

The 36-year old is not only a talented performer but also possesses the charisma of a top guy. He is competent in delivering spectacular matches week after week if he is given a chance. Therefore, the WWE should give him a deserving push this year.

