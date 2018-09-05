3 unexpected but welcome surprises the WWE Universe loved from SmackDown Live

Daniel Wood FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 3.49K // 05 Sep 2018, 17:45 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Bryan vs Almas put on a great match!

This week has been full of surprises for the WWE Universe with both Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live going a bit wild with some of the things that took place on this week's episodes.

Monday Night Raw had a handful of surprises as we saw Kevin Owens return, the Undertaker appears, the Shield gets ambushed, The B Team lose the tag-team titles and much, much more.

Read Also: 7 bonkers surprises from Raw we'd never have guessed would happen

But what about SmackDown Live? Well, it didn't have quite as many surprises as Raw, owing to the shorter run time, but the surprises it did have were completely unexpected but also, a pleasant surprise.

So, here are the 3 unexpected but welcome surprises the WWE Universe loved from SmackDown Live.

#3. Asuka returns to help Naomi

Asuka returns!

Naomi found herself facing Billie Kay and despite winning was subject to a 2-on-1 attack from the IIconics. However, Naomi had backup as Asuka returned to even the odds which got a huge pop from the crowd.

Sure, if you were following Naomi's Instagram with the WWE Superstar reaching out to the likes of Cameron and Melina for help you might be a bit disappointed that her backup is already someone on the roster.

But if you're an Asuka fan, and let's be honest here, who isn't? Then you'll be overjoyed to see the 'Empress of Tomorrow' back where she belongs, kicking butt!

1 / 3 NEXT