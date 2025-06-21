3 Unexpected things John Cena said during his pipebomb on WWE SmackDown

WWE SmackDown this week ended unexpectedly when John Cena re-created the pipebomb segment after destroying CM Punk. This took place after the Franchise Player attacked R-Truth with the title to cause disqualification in the main-event match.

When the Second City Saint arrived on the show, Cena took him out with the championship. The Cenation Leader put Punk to the table in the ring and then climbed the ropes to drop a pipebomb.

This is similar to what the Best in the World did back in 2011 when Cena crashed through a table after a match against Truth. In this article, we will discuss three things John Cena unexpectedly said during his pipebomb on the blue brand.

#3. John Cena drops former WWE stars' names during the segment

The Undisputed WWE Champion blamed Punk for how he was not the Best in the World, but was still getting the opportunities. Due to this, the stars who deserve the chance didn't get the spot.

After this, Cena said hello to some former WWE stars and dropped the names of Claudio Castagnoli, Nic Nemeth, and Matt Cardona. All these stars were once considered underrated in the Sports entertainment juggernaut.

The mention of these three stars created a storm on the internet after the Friday Night Show.

#2. Dropping curse words

John Cena surprised the WWE Universe by not only dropping a pipebomb but also mentioning curse words during this segment. Even Cena said that he is breaking the fourth wall by saying hello to the cameraman.

The Undisputed Champion said that he is putting some curse words in his segment, which surprised the fans in the crowd. This is surely another unexpected thing that Cena said during his promo on SmackDown this week.

#1. Calling CM Punk Mr. TKO on WWE SmackDown

In many of his promo segments, Punk opposed TKO due to The Rock being a member of the Board of Directors.

Meanwhile, in this pipebomb segment, Cena mocked Punk for his past shots against TKO. He said that the Voice of the Voiceless was not against TKO, but instead, he was "Mr. TKO" himself.

Overall, the pipe bomb has created a massive buzz among the fans, and they are all ready to witness Cena & Punk clashing at Night of Champions 2025.

