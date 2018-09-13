3 Unexpected Ways Roman Reigns vs Braun Strowman at Hell in a Cell Could End

Both men are no strangers to each other

The Monster Among Men and The Big Dog are all geared up to take on each other for the WWE Universal Championship at Hell in a Cell this Sunday. The match has seen a big build-up, though Braun Strowman is one man who shouldn’t need the Money in the Bank briefcase to get a title shot.

With The Shield back together, Strowman has also found allies in the now Raw Tag Team Champions Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre. On this week’s episode of Raw, Baron Corbin the acting General Manager announced that Ziggler and McIntyre will defend their titles against two-thirds of Th Shield.

With two out of the three matches from Raw for the show revolving around members of The Shield and the new trio of allies, it seems likely that the future few episodes of Raw will also revolve around the same superstars.

Till now, WWE has made it seem like Strowman is only after Reigns because he is the Money in the Bank briefcase holder and had he not won the briefcase, he wouldn’t have been part of the title scene.

However, this is untrue as Strowman has given some of the most memorable moments and matches on Raw this year, and deserves a shot at Raw’s top title without the need of the briefcase.

Let’s look at three unexpected way in which the match could end and spice up the rivalry between the Strowman and Reigns.

#3 A Family Reunion

Will Strowman's past come back to haunt him?

There’s only one man we know of who can control the Monster Among Men, and his name is Bray Wyatt. Wyatt could return from his short hiatus during the match, either the conventional way or through under the stage.

He could then distract Strowman, and give Reigns an opening to capitalize and win the match.

Wyatt has been sending mixed signals through his Twitter account, and we are unsure how he will make his return to in-ring competition. This could be one way in which he marks his return and either takes on the monster in the future or brings back the Wyatt Family.

