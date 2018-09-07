Opinion: Why Bray Wyatt may return before WWE Super Show-Down

Bray Wyatt is a former WWE Champion

"The Eater of Worlds" Bray Wyatt has been off television for a few weeks now. The former leader of the Wyatt Family was recently in a tag team with Matt Hardy after a prolonged feud with him. The two went on to become the Raw Tag Team Champions after defeating Cesaro and Sheamus at the Greatest Royal Rumble in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

"The Deleters of Worlds", as they were called after their team-up, held the title till the Extreme Rules PPV where they lost against Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas, known as The B-Team. After a few rematches, Matt Hardy decided to take some time off to let his injuries heal and decide on his future, disbanding the team.

The Deleters of Worlds - Twitter.com

Since then, Bray Wyatt has been hinting at his return through multiple Tweets on social media site Twitter. Though many believe that Wyatt will return as a face for the first time in WWE, it remains unknown whether he will be a face or continue his successful run as a heel as Raw is falling short of top-level heels.

He has even gone ahead and requested famous musicians such as Parkway Drive, Avenged Sevenfold, and Amigo The Devil to prepare a new intro for him.

However, his most recent tweet also hints towards a Wyatt Family reunion. He was the leader of the faction and considered it the best team in the WWE. With Wyatt pointing out that he doesn’t agree with WWE’s recent list of The Best Factions of All Time, it could be a way to ignite a fire that could lead to the trio returning to Raw to make a point that they are the best faction of all time.

I’m going away now. To find myself. But when I am back, I want you all to remember things like this, that make me do the things I do. pic.twitter.com/6ohvkAHSuo — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) September 6, 2018

It is also interesting to note that Bray Wyatt is one of the many superstars advertised for the WWE Super Show-Down, which is scheduled to be held in Australia. That’s a big giveaway that Bray Wyatt will be seen on TV before the big event to become a part of it somehow.

Bray Wyatt is pictured along with other superstars who are confirmed for the event

Will Wyatt return during Hell in a Cell and control his former Wyatt Family member Braun Strowman while helping Roman Reigns retain his Universal Championship? It seems likely as he has unfinished business with Braun Strowman, and if he is returning as a face, he could take on The Monster Among Men who is now a heel.

It’s also possible that Wyatt will return on Raw after the Hell in a Cell PPV as a heel and challenge the Universal Champion or the Intercontinental Champion for a match. This could prove to be an interesting angle that the WWE Creatives can work on.

