3 "Unforgettable" Matches Brock Lesnar Can Have at WrestleMania 42

A recent report via Fightful noted that Brock Lesnar is not planned to be on WWE TV imminently, while a recent report by Wrestlevotes revealed that he is set to be involved with next year's Royal Rumble and WrestleMania 42.

Following up on this information, we exclusively reported concerning Lesnar and WrestleMania that...

"He has one of the biggest plans lined up for him heading into the show. The details are not ironed out but there is a lot happening that he is supposed to be at the center of. Now things change but Brock will definitely be a big feature and it will be unforgettable absolutely (sic)."

So, with that in mind, in this article, we shall discuss three "unforgettable" matches that Brock Lesnar could go on to have at WrestleMania 42, and here's the best part: either of these stories and matches would work just fine without having to ensure face-heel allegiances.

#3 Dominik Mysterio

As counterintuitive as it may be, Dominik Mysterio vs Brock Lesnar would be one heck of a story and match. In fact, it was actually planned for Elimination Chamber in Perth last year, before Lesnar had to take a two-year hiatus from WWE due to legal issues vis-a-vis the Janel Grant case.

Nevertheless, Lesnar comes back to a different landscape, with Dominik Mysterio not just reigning Intercontinental Champion, but having a lot more confidence, experience, and pedigree under his belt. Lesnar vs Mysterio would be a super fun feud, and if Dom goes over, it would go down as one of the biggest underdog upsets in professional wrestling history.

#2 Bron Breakker

Bron Breakker vs Brock Lesnar is a match that both men need to have. For Breakker, it marks one of many exciting match-ups he can have with predecessors who were also presented as unstoppable monsters.

Meanwhile, for The Beast, Breakker remains one of the very few matches he NEEDS to have, and given his age, can have anyway. With Breakker on the way up, Lesnar back in WWE, the Paul Heyman factor, and a limited timeframe wherein WWE can truly make something special, Bron Breakker should be among the foremost candidates to be wrestling Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 42.

#1 Gunther

Considering full-time talent, Gunther has been the ultimate final boss of WWE over the past few years. He has only taken pinfall/submission losses to Sami Zayn, Jey Uso, and CM Punk. The longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion is the closest it gets to a full-time Brock Lesnar-esque competitor. Moreover, however, Gunther is genuinely one of the very best in the world, not just booked like it in kayfabe.

Lesnar vs Gunther would be a clash of titans, and beating Lesnar would be a chance for Gunther to redeem himself after having already suffered two losses this year, while also continuing to add to his legacy. Gunther may very well end up being the man who retires Brock Lesnar, too, whether in the near or far future.

