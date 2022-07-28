A surprise return, a shock heel turn - 3 unlikely endings for Liv Morgan vs. Ronda Rousey at WWE SummerSlam

Among the women's matches on the WWE SummerSlam card this year, Liv Morgan vs. Ronda Rousey is the one everyone has eyes on. It will see a fan-favorite new champion take on one of the toughest competitors on the roster, the one she beat to win the championship.

The title win came at Money in the Bank, where Morgan cashed in her MITB contract on SmackDown Women's Champion Rousey. A couple of seconds later, we had a first-time champion crowned in a moment that the WWE Universe would never forget.

However, Morgan is aware that winning the title is not half as difficult as defending it. Her first test is against The Baddest Woman on the Planet. While there was an element of surprise on her side the last time, things will not be so straightforward this time.

The unpredictability of the result means we could see a shocking conclusion to the proceedings. We look at three possible unlikely endings to Liv Morgan versus Ronda Rousey at SummerSlam.

#3. On our list of unlikely endings for Liv Morgan vs. Ronda Rousey: Rousey gets a squash win

Not one person on the Planet wants this outcome, but that doesn't mean it can't happen. Ronda Rousey is one of the top competitors in the women's division, one who gets things done by battering her opponents. On the other hand, Liv Morgan is a massive underdog who shows heart and determination to win.

These kinds of wrestling styles clashing can make for a fun match, but history has also given us one-sided contests in this vein. Rousey could end up dominating and obliterating Morgan on her way to reclaiming her SmackDown Women's Championship. God forbid we see something like this happening at SummerSlam.

#2. Rousey turns heel and cheats to win

Rousey could walk out of SummerSlam with a change in character

Even when Ronda Rousey was a heel a couple of years ago, she never cheated to win. Instead, she took pride in demolishing her opponents and hurting them directly and achieved a lot of success through these methods.

Rousey is currently a face, but her popularity is nowhere near her opponent's. So when the former steps into the ring with SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan, she will likely get booed. The fan-favorite bringing her A-game and rattling The Baddest Woman on the Planet would be solid storytelling, given she is almost always the more dominant wrestler in the ring.

The former UFC star realizing she can't beat the champion and resorting to unfair means to win would be a shocking ending. It would allow Rousey to develop a new edge in her character and give Morgan more incentive to chase the title she loses at SummerSlam.

#1. Charlotte Flair attacks Morgan after her win

Liv Morgan will have the entire WWE Universe in her corner when she takes on Ronda Rousey at SummerSlam. The company should ideally have her take the W and establish herself as a megastar. However, she could have no time to rest after beating her opponent.

Charlotte Flair hasn't been seen since her defeat to Rousey at WrestleMania Backlash. Her in-ring return is imminent, and WWE may have her come back at SummerSlam. Given that she was the champion before Rousey, she will want it back and could make a statement by attacking Morgan after her win.

In doing so, Flair can establish herself as the next challenger for the championship. Morgan vs. The Queen will be a solid matchup that could prove to be a stiff test for the champion.

What other unlikely endings do you think WWE can book for Liv Morgan vs. Ronda Rousey? Let us know in the comments section below.

