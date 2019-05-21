3 Unnoticed similarities between Money In The Bank 2018 and 2019

Money In The Bank

The 2019 edition of WWE's most exciting pay-per-view, Money In The Bank is in the history books. Brock Lesnar shocked the WWE Universe with his victory in the men's ladder match while Bayley made the headlines by becoming the second female superstar to cash-in her briefcase on the same night.

The 2018 Money In The Bank pay-per-view also received immense praise from the WWE Universe thanks to the coronation of Braun Strowman as Mr. Monster In The Bank and also the last man standing match between AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura.

Well, there were a lot of similarities between the 2018 and 2019 editions of Money In The Bank which went unnoticed by the WWE Universe. So without further ado, let us have a look at them...

#3 SmackDown tag team champions on the pre-show

The Money In The Bank event has not been lucky for the SmackDown tag team champions as WWE Creative has continuously been placing them on the pre-show. In 2018, the then tag team champions, The Bludgeon Brothers had defeated Gallows and Anderson in a tag team championship match.

In 2019, the current champions, the new Daniel Bryan and Rowan lost an illogical tag team match to the Usos. The 2018 match had helped the Bludgeon Brothers garner some momentum heading into the next pay-per-view but this year WWE messed it up by handing them an unnecessary defeat.

Co-incidentally, Rowan was a tag team champion of the blue brand on both the occasions but unfortunately, he could not make it to the main card of the Money In The Bank show.

With the lack of tag teams on SmackDown, it would be intriguing to see what's next for the team of Bryan and Rowan.

