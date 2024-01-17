3 ways Brock Lesnar can make his imminent WWE return

Earlier today, it was reported that Brock Lesnar is set to make his WWE return "very soon."

The Beast has not been seen in the ring since he lost to Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam 2023 in a hard-fought match-of-the-year contender.

Given that the Road to WrestleMania is set to begin very soon, big stars like Lesnar will want to make their presence known as the company gears up for its biggest show of the year.

Join us as we take a look at three ways Brock Lesnar can make his highly anticipated return to World Wrestling Entertainment.

#3 - The Beast goes for WWE's ring general

During his long and prolific pro wrestling career, The Beast has made it his mission statement to be the most dominant and terrifying performer in the company.

Today, another performer looks to hold that title, with Intercontinental Champion Gunther having recently proven to be one of the toughest superstars in company history.

While they have yet to face off, Gunther and Lesnar did share a brief moment in the ring last year when they stared each other down during the Royal Rumble match.

In a recent interview with Under The Ring, Gunther gave his thoughts on what a potential match against Brock would do for his career.

"You never really know what you get with Brock, I would say, but it’s definitely a match I want to have, I want to do,” Gunther said. “I feel like Brock is somebody that I kind of like class as … It may be my personal End Boss. Maybe that’s the guy that at one point I have to step in the ring to validate myself, if that makes sense." (H/T Wrestling Junkie)

If Brock is to return to WWE next week, a satisfactory way for that to happen would be for him to go after the man that many fans have wanted to see him face off against for well over a year.

#2 - Brock helps R-Truth against The Judgment Day

While Brock has tended to play the villain in many of his WWE storylines, in recent years, he has shown fans the lighter side of his on-screen personality.

Now working as a babyface, a potential feud for a returning Lesnar could be for him to take on the most villainous faction in the company today, The Judgment Day.

Recently, the loveable R-Truth has looked to become a part of the faction; however, with The Judgment Day not easily swayed, the group may look to assault him on RAW next week. This attack could lead to a returning Brock Lesnar making the save for R-Truth and beginning his feud with The Judgment Day.

One member of the faction that knows all about the power of The Beast is Finn Balor, who shared what it is like to wrestle Brock Lesnar while speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

"Obviously Brock's reputation proceeds himself. It's very rare that you get feeling that he brings into the arena. The one thing I remember is that, you know, I've done my entrance, his music hits, he gets in the ring and it's not an act and it's not playtime. It's very, very serious and it's life or death. And it's a moment where you feel completely lost in what's happening around you. You're not acting, you're not pretending, you're not performing, you're living in this moment." (H/T Sportskeeda)

#1 - Brock Lesnar comes face to face with an old foe

Over the years, Brock Lesnar has faced off against some of the company's biggest stars, such as The Undertaker, John Cena, Triple H, Kurt Angle, and Roman Reigns.

In 2013, Brock Lesnar was part of what many feel to be his greatest-ever match as he went one-on-one with CM Punk at SummerSlam.

While the pair looked to deliver as much physical punishment to one another as possible, the two of them were seemingly very close outside the ring.

Speaking to ESPN, CM Punk praised The Beast for how the latter treated him after he left the company in 2014.

"I don’t want to ruin his image. I think he’s a f—ckin’ sweetheart. This is a guy, when I got into MMA and I left wrestling, he was texting me, ‘Hey, if you need any help.’ I’m always kind of a standoffish guy. It’s hard to open up and trust people in the pro-wrestling world. But he was never anything but a real sweetheart. It was a pleasure to work with him. He’s just a great guy, I think." (H/T ESPN)

With Punk having declared himself for the Royal Rumble, the Chicago native may be interrupted by Brock Lesnar on RAW as The Beast also declares himself for the marquee battle royal.

