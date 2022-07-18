3 ways Charlotte Flair could return at WWE SummerSlam 2022

Charlotte Flair hasn't been seen since her loss to Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania Backlash. She lost her SmackDown Women's Championship after being forced to utter the two most humiliating words in wrestling history - "I Quit".

WWE had Flair take the L and some time off to earn a much bigger W in her life, which was marrying beau and former WWE Superstar Andrade. Now that the festivities are over, she is set to return to action any day. However, the landscape surrounding SmackDown has changed drastically during her hiatus, with a standout change being a new champion crowned at Rousey's expense.

However, the next pay-per-view is SummerSlam 2022. It presents a grand stage for The Queen to make her return. On that note, we look at three ways in which she could return to the Biggest Party of the Summer.

#3. On our list of ways Charlotte Flair could return at WWE SummerSlam 2022: Attacking Ronda Rousey after her match

Ronda Rousey is set to do battle with new SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan at SummerSlam. Morgan cashed in her Money in the Bank contract on Rousey at the titular pay-per-view and beat her to win the title for the first time in her career.

Morgan versus Rousey is sure to be a great and grueling match. Given the animosity between the latter and Charlotte Flair, it makes sense to have her run in at the end of the contest and attack The Baddest Woman on the Planet. The score between the former UFC star and The Queen currently sits at 2-1 to Rousey, and Flair will be eager to tie things up.

#2. Attacking Liv Morgan and issuing a championship challenge

Liv Morgan could suffer a trademark Charlotte Flair beatdown at SummerSlam

Charlotte Flair could also attack Liv Morgan during or after the aforementioned match. Having only recently lost the SmackDown Women's Championship, it makes sense for her to target the champion upon her return. Should Morgan manage to fend off Rousey, WWE could book her into another difficult challenge with Flair.

The Queen would be a top rival for the current SmackDown Women's Champion. Feuding her would add some much-needed steam to the latter's reign as a champion. Should she end up beating the 13-time Women's Champion, it would firmly establish her as a top-tier competitor.

#1. Challenging Bianca Belair and joining RAW

With RAW set to become TV-14, WWE must prioritize switching the rosters up a bit. Superstars who have the potential to be sharp-tongued on the main roster can be moved to RAW. One such performer would be Charlotte Flair, who could benefit from a change in scenery.

Flair ruled SmackDown for a considerable amount of time and was only dethroned quite recently. With RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair running out of challengers, it makes sense to rope in The Queen for a big match down the road.

Belair hasn't been booked into SummerSlam yet, but that doesn't mean she can't show up. At The Biggest Party of the Summer, the 13-time Women's Champion could cut a promo challenging The EST of WWE to a contest with her RAW Women's Championship on the line. Having Belair come out and accept Flair's challenge would set the stage for an epic feud.

